Zimbabwe: Treasury to Clear Zig57m Beam Arrears

The Government has pledged to clear ZiG57 million in arrears it owes the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM), after a recent directive by the ruling Zanu PF to settle arrears.

The directive, one of those passed at the Zanu PF 21st Annual People's Conference held in Bulawayo last month, was a result of President Mnangagwa setting the record straight that party gatherings were not "mere talk shows", but platforms that champion the country's development and progress.

He also underlined the supremacy of Zanu PF over Government as a standing principle which compels the party to supervise and oversee functions of Central Government, adding that policies, directives, programmes and projects enunciated by the conference must be incorporated in Government plans.

Speaking at a pre-Budget seminar in Bulawayo last week, the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube, said Treasury was prioritising the payment of the ZiG57 million.

"The issue of BEAM has been raised by a number of Honourable Members. The Committee Chair for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Honourable D Mashonganyika, bemoaned the late disbursements of BEAM funds to schools.

"I acknowledge the challenge and Treasury commits to clear the outstanding arrears in the near future. So far, we have prioritised the clearance of ZiG57 million arrears which was owed to special schools," he said.

School heads across the country are now hesitant to enrol more pupils under the scheme, citing late payments that were dating as far back as last year. To avert this, Prof Ncube said there was a need to improve the programme so as to ensure learners derive maximum benefits.

Permanent Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Mr Simon Masanga, told The Herald that the Ministry would ensure prompt payments once the funds are released by Treasury.

"The disbursement of the fund is done by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion. So as a Ministry once we get the funds, we will ensure that they are paid and the arrears are cleared," he said.