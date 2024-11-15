Zimbabwe: Injuries Rock Zim Sables

14 November 2024
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Sables camp has been hit by a series of injuries with no less than five players either ruled out or a doubt for this weekend's encounter against South Korea.

Piet Benade's men are currently in the final leg of their Middle East and Asia tour and will play South Korea in the final match of the year and season.

The game kicks off at 9am and will be held at the Southeast Asia Rugby Stadium on Saturday.

Unfortunately, the Sables head into that encounter somewhat depleted as the heavy load and gruelling season be-gins to take its toll on Benade's charges. Among those on the injury list are the likes of Godfrey Muzanargwo, hooker Simbarashe Mandioma, fullback Tadius Hwata, Brian Makamure, and Tafadzwa Nyakufaringwa.

Muzanargwo is definitely out of Saturday's match after sustaining a nose fracture in the Sables' decisive 62-22 victory over the United Arab Emirates.

Matthew Mandioma, based in France, faces uncertainty for his 50th cap due to a recent right foot injury sustained during training in Jicheon.

His condition is under close observation.

Hwata, the team's versatile full-back, had an early setback in the UAE match with a knee injury but has since received treatment and could be fit for selection.

Seasoned front-row Brian Makamure remains sidelined as he recovers from multiple injuries, making him unavailable for the game, while Nyakufaringwa is dealing with a swollen knee.

He will undergo a stress test to determine his match fitness.

Despite these setbacks, Head Coach Benade remains confident in the depth and resilience of his squad.

"Injuries are an unfortunate part of our sport, and these players will be missed," said Benade.

"However, their absence will provide opportunities for others to test themselves and for us to grow our squad depth."

"We saw in the final of Africa Cup match as we has Cleopas Kundiona, Ian Prior, and Tinotenda Mavesere unavailable and the boys who were given opportunities to play stepped up.

"Their replacements stepped up admirably."

"While injuries are never ideal, we are prioritizing players' long term health, rehabilitation, and monitoring, especially in this critical period," said the Sables gaffer.

