Zimbabwe: ZESA Holdings Assures Nation On Load Shedding

ZESA Holdings has assured the nation that it is actively working on the technical faults at the Hwange Power Station that have resulted in power outages countrywide.

In a statement yesterday, the power utility said the country's power situation had also been worsened by low generation at the Kariba Power Station.

"ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued stakeholders that the national power grid is currently experiencing reduced electricity generation capacity due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station.

"This has been further compounded by low generation capacity at Kariba Power Station, resulting from low water levels.

"Our technical teams are actively working to resolve the fault at Hwange to minimise the impact on our customers.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused," said ZESA.

Zimbabwe's energy landscape is however, set to transform next year with the commissioning of nine public and private power generation projects that will add 2 690MW to the national grid and ease power cuts.

Although the country has lately been experiencing power outages, owing to the ripple effects of the El-Nino-induced drought that affected power generation at Kariba South Hydro Power Station, the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa has made huge investments in the energy sector.

Increased industrial capacity utilisation has also resulted in increased energy demand, but that could all be addressed by December next year when more than 2 600MW will be added to the national grid.

Some of the projects that will add power to the national grid include the 800MW Hwange repowering project that is being developed by Indian firm, Jindal and will be complete by December next year. This project will bring all six older units at Hwange back onto the grid at full force. At present the six units are working at less than half their optimal capacity.

In addition, there are eight private stations being built.

The private 720MW Titan project, the 300MW Zhong Jin Heli project and the 270MW ZZE project, all in Hwange, are set to be delivered by end of next year.

Elsewhere, the private Jinan 200MW station in Gweru, the 100MW Xintai station in Beitbridge, the 100MW Afrochine station in Chegutu, the 100MW Dingneng Solar station in Manhize, and the 100MW Dingneng Solar project in Mamina, are also set to come on stream and add to the grid.