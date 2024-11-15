Zimbabwe: Zim Karatekas for Japan

Zimpapers Sports Hub

KARATEKA Justice Mutyoramwendo says he is ready to showcase his talent on a bigger stage when he takes part in the 28th Dragon Cup International Karate Friendship in Kagoshima, Japan this weekend.

The tournament is organised by the World Kyokushin Kaikan International Karate Organisation but is open to every full-contact karate style.

Mutyoramwendo is one of the four International Karate Organisation (IKO) Nakamura Zimbabwe members that are set to compete at the tournament, slated for November 16, which will feature full-contact fighters from across the globe.

The other fighters include Tawanda Mufundisi, who is the IKO Nakamura Zimbabwe branch chief, Robert Mashingaidze, and Alicia Mufundisi.

Mutyoramwendo will compete in the men's open category while Mashingaidze is up for the middleweight.

Tawanda Mufundisi is expected to compete in the veteran's category while Alicia Mufundisi will take part in the girls' open (16 to 18 years). Mutyoramwendo participated in the Limpopo Shinkyokushinkai Karate Annual Championship in September and successfully defended his title in the men's open category. It was part of his build-up for this weekend's competition and he is confident of the ground work covered.

"In terms of preparations, all has been going well," said Mutyoramwendo.

"I believe we have done all we can to be ready for this international tournament.

"When I went to South Africa, it was part of the preparations and a platform to gauge myself in terms of the work we had been doing.

"After that, we continued with our preparations," he said.

He is hoping to continue with his success story and move from the region to the international stage.

"I want to be a world champion in the future.

"This is an international tournament and a step forward in the right direction.

"We are coming from a regional event and now moving to an international competition.

"So, once you move from regional to international, the next target is to become a world champion and be recognised worldwide.

"I just want to win," he said.

The team have been training under the guidance of Mufundisi, who will lead the team in Japan.

International Karate Organisation (IKO) Nakamura Zimbabwe secretary-general Malvern Chomusora has backed his charges to deliver.

"The tournament is open to all Kyokushin practitioners with experience in regional and international level.

"We have Justice Mutyoramwendo, who recently brought home a gold medal from South Africa, a month ago, and Robert Mashingaidze who is currently a middleweight champion in the region.

"Alicia Mufundisi, this young girl is doing well and she also represents our gender balance.

"Preparations are progressing well. We were forced to drop some of our medal hopefuls, due to lack of funding, but the guys are now ready to do the battle," he said.

Team Zimbabwe are expected to leave for Japan today.

Some of the countries expected to be part of the event in Japan include Russia, Armenia, Bulgaria, Brazil, France, Germany, and Canada.