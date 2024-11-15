Zimbabwe: State-Assisted Funeral for Manhango

Archbishop Loveless Matarirano Manhango, founder of the Bethesda Apostolic Church, was a nation builder who played a key logistical role in the war of independence and continued on the same path in independent Zimbabwe through philanthropic initiatives, Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

Archbishop Manhango died last week and will be buried on Saturday at Chiwiriri Village.

He was also one of the leading lights of the agrarian reform which revolutionised the agriculture industry through correcting colonial injustices.

In a statement yesterday, Acting President Chiwenga said Government was saddened to learn of Archbishop Manhango's death and President Mnangagwa had accorded him a State-assisted funeral.

"I learnt with deep grief and sorrow of the passing on of Archbishop Loveless Matarirano Manhango, a devout Christian and founder of the Bethesda Apostolic Church," he said.

"Archbishop Manhango contributed immensely to nation-building before and after Independence. The Bethesda Apostolic, a black indigenous church, provided material and spiritual support to liberation war fighters that operated in Chikomba, Buhera and Hwedza areas during our war for liberation".

Acting President Chiwenga said the establishment of an indigenous church which supported the liberation struggle was viewed as an anti-establishment rebellious act by the racist Rhodesian regime and resulted in the archbishop being arrested and tortured leading to injuries that would trouble him up to the time he passed on.

Despite the harsh treatment by the Rhodesian settler forces, Archbishop Manhango remained adamant arguing that the Bethesda Apostolic Church was a mission given to him by God and could not be abandoned.

Acting President Chiwenga said today the church had over 200 000 followers with branches spread across the region, and abroad including in countries such as Australia, China, the United Kingdom and the United States.

It was pleasing that at the time of his death, the archbishop was working to develop the church headquarters at Chiwiriri into a mission centre.

"In recognition of the outstanding contribution by Archbishop Manhango to the independence, development and spiritual well-being of Zimbabwe, His Excellency President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa directed that the Government grants Archbishop Manhango the honour of a State-assisted funeral.

"On behalf of the President, the ruling Zanu PF party, the Government, the nation, my family and my own behalf, I wish to express my deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Manhango family.

"His contributions to the well-being of Zimbabweans will forever be remembered and cherished. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace," said Acting President Chiwenga.

Bethesda Apostolic Church is an active member of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches in which the archbishop was the secretary for legal affairs and worked very well with the Government and the ruling party, Zanu PF.

"Archbishop Manhango carried out extensive philanthropic work in communities where the church evangelised including the establishment of the Bethesda Education Trust Fund, assisted over 900 children with scholarships to further their education," said Acting President Chiwenga.

"The archbishop not only supported the land reform programme during its implementation but was a successful beneficiary who contributed to food security in the nation through his productive farm at Nyabira."