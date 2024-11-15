Zimbabwe: Safa Chief Held for Fraud

Pretoria. — South African soccer chief Danny Jordaan, who helped bring the first-ever FIFA World Cup tournament to Africa, has been arrested on fraud and theft charges.

Jordaan is accused of using about R1,3 million ($72,372) of South African Football Association (SAFA) funds to hire a public relations firm and a private security company for his personal benefit.

His arrest follows a raid by the country's Special Investigating Unit at the offices of SAFA in March "where an assortment of electronic gadgets and files were seized for further investigation, thus leading to the arrest," police spokesperson Katlego Mogale said.

According to the police, Jordaan was arrested with one other official and a businessman. SAFA did not immediately respond to requests for comment. - africanews.com