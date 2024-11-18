Mozambique: Election Results Spark Protests and Unrest in Mozambique

Protests have erupted in Mozambique following the release of the electoral results, though the roots lie in long-standing discontent with the status quo

A surge of unrest has been sparked a following the announcement of results of Mozambique's recent presidential election by the National Electoral Commission (CNE) on October 24. The CNE declared Daniel Chapo, candidate for the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO), as the winner, securing 70.67% of the vote. Chapo, a 47-year-old newcomer born after independence, also marks a shift to a new era within the ruling party, yet his victory has been fraught with controversy and has incited a wave of protests from opposition supporters.

In the elections which reportedly saw 43% of the 17 million registered voters participate, opposition parties have raised allegations of election irregularities, questioning the legitimacy of the results. Venâncio Mondlane, the presidential candidate from the newly-formed opposition party Podemos, finished second with 20.32% of the vote and has refused to concede, publicly rejecting the outcome. Mondlane had previously claimed victory basing it on reports from party agents and exit polls. He has called on supporters to protest, declaring a "stolen election." Since October 12, widespread protests have taken place, with intensified clashes between opposition supporters and security forces.

The unrest also reflects a growing frustration among Mozambicans toward FRELIMO's nearly 50-year rule. In the parliamentary elections held concurrently with the presidential vote, FRELIMO won a decisive majority, securing 195 out of the 250 parliamentary seats. Podemos gained a notable foothold with 31 seats, while Renamo, the historical opposition party, took only 20 seats. The result is a huge contrast to Renamo's once-formidable influence. Renamo, which began as an anti-communist insurgent group sponsored by Rhodesia and apartheid South Africa during Mozambique's civil war, transitioned into a political party after a peace accord in 1992 and had long been FRELIMO's main challenger in elections. However, recent years have seen a steady decline in Renamo's support, as internal divisions, leadership struggles, and limited adaptability to political dynamics have dampened its appeal among voters.

Unlike Renamo, Podemos seems to have effectively attracted younger Mozambicans and urban voters, who seek reform, and solutions to economic and security issues in the country. This appeal has enabled Podemos to gain substantial support, challenging FRELIMO's dominance with a new energy. Mondlane's stance as a reformist, outspoken on issues of economic accountability and anti-corruption, has resonated with voters disillusioned by both FRELIMO's enduring rule and Renamo's perceived stagnation.

The protests have not been without chaos as human rights groups report that the police response to the demonstrations has been severe, with at least 20 people killed amid clashes.

Protesters accuse the government of using intimidation tactics, such as ballot stuffing and voter intimidation, to maintain FRELIMO's control. In response, the government imposed strict internet restrictions and blocked access to social media platforms to curtail reporting on the protests and alleged irregularities. These restrictions began on October 25, the day after Chapo's victory announcement, and were expanded further in the following week.

There is an urgent need to resolve the electoral conflict as the country faces many other challenges, such as corruption, rising cases of kidnapping and unemployment rate for the youth standing at 3.54% and security issues that are adding to the turmoil.

Mozambique's resource-rich Cabo Delgado province has been the epicenter of a violent insurgency led by extremist groups. Since 2017, these groups have destabilized communities in the Northern region, displacing hundreds of thousands and thwarting opportunities for community development. Despite efforts from government forces and private military contractors, the insurgency remains an ongoing threat.

Vijay Prashad described the situation facing the people of Cago Delgado in a piece in 2020, "Lack of opportunities alongside social aspirations led to the emergence of various forms of economic activity, including artisanal mining for rubies and trafficking of Afghan heroin toward South Africa. The arrival of Islamism simply provided another outlet for the deep frustrations of sections of the population. It is called the 'forgotten cape' because not much of Mozambique's social wealth has come into the communities of the region; it is not forgotten by the oil and gas companies."

Venâncio Mondlane has now called for a fourth stage of the protests which began on Wednesday this week warning it will strangle the economy. Whether Mozambique will see a different trajectory or a continued concentration of power in FRELIMO's hands remains to be seen. For now, the nation faces a tense and uncertain future.

Nicholas Mwangi is a member of the Ukombozi Library in Kenya.