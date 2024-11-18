Gabon: Early Reports Say a Majority of Voters in Gabon Cast Ballots to End Military Rule

Yaoundé, Cameroon — Early results indicate a majority of Gabon's 860,000 registered voters cast ballots in favor of a new constitution that could end military rule, according to state TV reports.

The results of Saturday's constitutional referendum could end the transitional military government that ousted the Bongo family dynasty after nearly 60 years of rule. An official tally is expected later.

Officials say the adoption of the new constitution is one of the major promises made by General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema after seizing power in what Gabon's military leaders call a bloodless August 30 coup that liberated the central African state from political bondage.

Nguema seized power from Ali Bongo, who was declared the winner of Gabon's August 26 elections with more than 64% of the vote.

Gabon's military said the coup marked an end to the nearly 56-year Bongo dynasty, during which Omer Bongo Ondimba ruled Gabon for 42 years since 1967 and handed power to his son, Ali Bongo, in 2009.

Gabon's military said it deployed troops Saturday to towns and villages and reinforced a dusk-to-dawn curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. to make sure civilians were protected before, during and after the voting.

Serge Zeng Ango is executive secretary of the National Union, a political party that campaigned for Gabon citizens to vote in favor of a new constitution during the referendum.

Ango said the new constitution will put an end to any chance of another political dynasty where power was passed from father to son, as during the Bongo era.

Unlike in the past when power was confiscated by a few people, said Ango, the new constitution is reassuring that ultimate power resides in civilians who can freely vote for their leaders and contribute to the development of their nation.

He said those who voted in favor of Gabon's new constitution are happy that article 42 of the law states that at the end of the term of office, the president, his or her spouse and descendants cannot be candidates for succession.

But opposition and civil society say the draft constitution should have prohibited military ruler General Nguema from running for president. They said military leaders prepared the constitution to grant excessive power to the president because they want Nguema to maintain his grip on power.

Jean-Victor Mouanga Mbadinga is a former presidential aspirant and leader of the Movement for Social Emancipation of Gabon's civilians, one of Gabon's political parties.

He said by suppressing the post of prime minister, the fundamental law of 173 articles transforms Gabon into a country where the president has too much power. He said it is unfortunate that Gabon is increasing the presidential term limit from 5 to 7 years, renewable once, when in the United States of America -- a world democracy that the central African state should emulate -- presidents serve for no longer than two elected 4-year terms.

Mbadinga said it is abnormal for Gabon's constitution to give powers to the president to either dissolve parliament, which is the legislative arm of government, and to hire and fire a vice president at will.

Gabon's opposition and civil society said they will challenge the outcome of the referendum in the courts but did not give further details.

Gabon's government said Saturday's referendum was free, fair and transparent.

Officials said the new constitution would protect individual liberties, unlike during the Bongo father and son era.

International observers from the African Union and the Central African Economic and Monetary Community said that, except for voting that began late due to the late opening of polling stations, the elections were peaceful and transparent. Hundreds of voters turned out at polling stations starting at 6 a.m. local time, according to observers.

Gabon's military leaders said final results of the constitutional referendum will be released by the constitutional court, but neither provided a specific time or date.

After the publication of referendum results, Nguema said, Gabon will prepare its electoral laws in February, create an elections management body, and organize presidential, parliamentary and local elections in August 2025 to end a two-year transitional period.

The military ruler has not said if Nguema will be a candidate or not, but the constitution in this referendum does not prevent him from running for president.