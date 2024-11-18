Uganda: Nyege Nyege Festival Highlights Drinking in Moderation

As the festival progresses to the third day, festival and party people have been availed with more than 4,220 free liters of drinking water aimed towards fostering drinking in moderation and spacing drinks while they take part in the various activities at the festival.

This and more are part of Uganda Breweries' responsible drinking campaign endorsed at the responsible drinking sensitization pit stop through awareness-targeted and engaging activities to promote positive drinking among all.

Revelers have been sensitized through karaoke challenges and trivia sessions with lucky revelers walking away with goodies to foster positive alcohol consumption like water bottles.

Uganda Breweries is committed towards doing the business the right way through promoting positive drinking as a core pillar of their 10-year Spirit of Progress action plan.

Speaking at the festival, Brenda Kobutungi, the UBL Corporate Relations Manager- Positive Drinking said platforms like Nyege Nyege provide an opportunity to influence and motivate consumers to embrace responsible alcohol consumption.

"We have ensured of this through highlighting the importance of moderation and sensitizing against underage drinking and binge drinking through DRINKiQ.com for all consumers to make fully informed choices throughout the 4-day festival," she added.

At the same set-up, the brewery has carried out further sensitization and awareness of their Wrong Side of the Road campaign-an initiative that educates people about the dangers of drink driving.

By press time, over 500 revelers had been directly sensitized about drink driving and they showed clear understanding of the effects of the vice.