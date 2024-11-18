Rwanda Trains 400 African Medics in Minimally Invasive Surgery

17 November 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

More than 400 African surgeons from 25 countries were trained in minimally invasive surgery in Rwanda in the last one year.

This was thanks to IRCAD Africa, a key facility put in place in October last year through a cooperation agreement between the government of Rwanda and IRCAD France.

The medical professionals trained in Rwanda in the past one year come from countries including Burkina Faso, Burundi, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Namibia, Ivory Coast, among other.

The Government of Rwanda committed more than $22 million to the construction of the facility which has been operational for the past one year, offering training in minimally Invasive surgery as well as carrying out research in fields like telemedicine and Artificial Intelligence (AI) used in medicine.

Minimally invasive surgery is a type of surgery that minimises surgical incisions to reduce trauma to the body. Such surgery is performed using very small incisions, allowing the introduction of an endoscope connected to a camera and the introduction of micro-instruments. The camera allows surgeons to have a magnified image leading to precise dissection of the operated organs.

ALSO READ: Masaka: Kigali's emerging 'medical city'

While traditional surgical methods often require longer recovery periods, some of the key advantages of minimally invasive surgery include the reduction of post-operative pain, blood loss and enabling a speedy recovery including a short hospital stay.

The minimally invasive approach also prevents from parietal wall complications and infections as well from post-operative incisional hernia.

Dr Athanase Rukundo, the Director General for Clinical and Public Health Services Governance at the Ministry of Health, lauded IRCAD Africa for raising a "new generation of African surgeons," giving them the "latest techniques and technologies" to improve patient outcomes.

Speaking during the centre's one-year celebrations on Friday, November 15, Dr. Guillaume Marescaux, the vice president of IRCAD Africa, said he hopes "this first year will only be the first page of a long successful story, where Rwanda will be remembered as the country that changed the vision of education and research for African surgeons."

ALSO READ: How minimally invasive heart surgeries are saving children's lives in Rwanda

IRCAD Rwanda is also working on various initiatives including Disrumpere, a project that aims to combine low-cost ultrasound devices with innovative AI and robotics technologies, to make the Ultrasound easier and faster.

Through the project, the experts are creating an AI model that is installed into a robotic ultrasound arm that can be operated remotely, allowing healthcare professionals to conduct examinations and interpret results from a distance.

Dr King Kayondo, the president of IRCAD Africa said the centre's mission in Africa is to elevate healthcare standards by making world-class surgical training and cutting-edge medical technologies accessible to healthcare professionals across Africa.

"Since our inauguration, we've worked tirelessly to make a meaningful impact on healthcare in Africa. Over the past year, IRCAD Africa has reached significant milestones, including providing specialized training for surgeons, conducting ground-breaking research, and developing new medical technologies tailored to the unique needs of African healthcare," he noted.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.