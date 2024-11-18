South Africa: Remembering Fallen Heroes

Transport Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa has called on South Africans to honour the sacrifices of road traffic enforcement officers and recommit to making roads safer for all.

The Deputy Minister was delivering remarks at the World Remembrance Day of Road Accident Victims at a wreath-laying ceremony for fallen traffic officers in Pretoria on Sunday.

Hlengwa highlighted the dual tragedy of lives lost to road accidents and those sacrificed by officers safeguarding others.

"Today, we gather to observe a day to reflect, honour, and remember those whose lives have been tragically cut short or forever changed by collisions on the roads globally. We also solemnly remember the fallen traffic law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, trying to prevent road collisions and save lives.

"As we remember the 69 traffic officers who died in the line duty since 2019, we reflect on the significance of their sacrifice. These officers gave their lives in the pursuit of justice and the protection of others," he said.

The majority of these officers, 28 in total, were from Gauteng, followed by 13 from KwaZulu-Natal, nine from Mpumalanga, seven each from the Eastern Cape and Limpopo, two from the National Traffic Police, and one each from the Free State, Northern Cape, and Western Cape.

The Deputy Minister said the officers did not shy away from danger but faced it with courage and resolve. In doing so, he said they showed the nation what true heroism looks like - a commitment to service that goes beyond duty and extends into the realm of sacrifice.

The Deputy Minister reflected on the alarming road fatality statistics. South Africa recorded 11 883 road deaths last year, a 4.4% decrease from 2022. However, the figure still reflects thousands of shattered lives.

"These tragedies are not just statistics; they are real people -- mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, friends and colleagues. Behind every number is a person with dreams, aspirations, and loved ones, whose world is forever altered," he said.

Progress and Renewed Commitments

South Africa has made strides since the launch of the National Road Safety Strategy in 2016, with a 15% reduction in fatalities from the baseline of 13 967 deaths in 2010. Despite this, Hlengwa stressed that progress must accelerate to meet the 2030 goal of halving road fatalities.

In response, the government plans to revise the strategy, setting a target to reduce road deaths by 5% for the 2024/25 financial year.

"Based on this it is self-evident that South Africa has made progress, achieving 15 percent reduction compared to 2010. Today is not just about grief, however -- it is about action. Every life lost is a call to action for all of us to take road safety seriously.

"As a country we have decided to review our National Road Safety Strategy to accelerate the rate of reduction in fatalities so that we may achieve the set target sooner rather than later.

"Over the medium-term greater focus will be put on road safety education, engineering and law enforcement. Effective evaluation mechanisms will also be put in place to ensure the effectiveness, efficiency and impact of our programmes. The revised target set is to reduce road fatalities by five (5) percent for the 2024/25 financial year," Hlengwa said.

A Day of Remembrance and Resolve

Hlengwa paid tribute to road accident victims and their families, urging the nation to remember the human cost behind the statistics.

"Today, we stand together in the hope that our collective efforts can help prevent future tragedies. We remember that every life is precious, and every loss is felt deeply within families, communities, and nations.

"As we light a candle in remembrance, let us also light a flame of hope -- hope for safer roads, for a future where fewer families have to experience the heartache of losing a loved one to a road accident," he said.

The Deputy Minister outlined critical actions to prevent road accidents, including driver education, improving road infrastructure, and supporting survivors.

"Road accidents are often preventable. Whether through better infrastructure, safer vehicles, responsible driving, or stricter enforcement of laws, there is much we can do to reduce the number of lives lost on our roads," he urged.

Globally, South Africa lags behind some nations that have achieved remarkable reductions in road fatalities. Hlengwa pointed out that ten countries reduced fatalities by over 50% last year, providing a benchmark for South Africa to aspire to.