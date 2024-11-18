South Africa: Operation Shanela Remains Determined and Nabs 232 in the Northern Cape

During Operation Shanela, the multi-disciplinary high-density operation, commencing on 11 November 2024 until 17 November 2024, Northern Cape police, in collaboration with other Government Departments, boldly approached priority crimes, namely firearms, murder, rape and robberies.

Disruptive actions included roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, high visibility patrols, and stop and search actions which resulted in the search of 4063 persons and 2089 vehicles.

Compliance inspections were conducted at liquor outlets, second-hand goods dealers, scrapyards, and recyclers. In an effort to promote food safety, inspections were intensified at informal businesses and spaza shops.

Inspections led to the closure of 18 unlicensed liquor outlets and the confiscation of a significant amount of alcohol.

Drugs, dangerous weapons and money believed to be the proceeds of crime were seized.

Police together with community policing structures reached out to communities to create awareness regarding tuck shop operating times, sale of expired goods, rural safety and school safety.

Communities are encouraged to share valuable information that could lead to the arrest of perpetrators and to continue aiding the police by exposing criminals. Information can be reported via MySAPS App or by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111.