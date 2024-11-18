Gabon Votes On Sweeping Changes to Its Political Future

Gabon is holding a constitutional referendum on Saturday that could reshape its political system - introducing a seven-year presidential term, renewable once, while abolishing the post of prime minister. It marks the first vote under the military-led transitional government since a coup ousted longtime leader Ali Bongo in August 2023.

"Gabonese women and men, I call on you to participate in this referendum, because our only enemy is abstention," said transitional president Brice Oligui Nguema.

The military sees the vote as the final step in their transition plan following Bongo's removal. Gabon's Council of Ministers passed a bill in October to organise the referendum.

"The Council of Ministers has expressed its satisfaction at the completion of the proposed new constitution," said Laurence Ndong, spokeswoman for the transitional government.

Divisions

The draft constitution has sparked widespread debate. Supporters argue it represents a break from decades of Bongo family rule, but critics warn it could concentrate too much power in the presidency.

Several political and union leaders are urging people to vote no, including Roger Abessolo, who leads the powerful workers' union "Dynamique unitaire".

The union has always fought for strong institutions, Abessolo told told RFI, adding that this project puts too much power in one person's hands.

Among MPs, support for the draft is growing.

"Gabonese people should vote yes massively, because the future of the country is at stake," said Florentin Moussavou, third vice-president of the National Assembly.

"This constitution could become one of the major keys to allow Gabon to make a qualitative leap towards the future."

Marc Ona Essangui, third vice-president of the Senate and a prominent civil society leader, also backs the proposal. However, he emphasised the need for checks on presidential power.

"The president who will be elected will have a term that can be renewed once. Now, the powers of the President must be mitigated with countervailing powers," he told RFI.

Break with the past

The draft includes a clause banning family members of a president from succeeding them - a clear move away from the dynastic rule that has defined Gabon since independence from France.

"Everybody can agree that there shouldn't be another family dynasty," said Paul Melly, a consultant with Chatham House's Africa programme.

Melly added that if Oligui ensures a genuine multi-party system, it could offer the opposition a meaningful role.

The referendum is seen as the final step in a process initiated after the military coup in August 2023. Following Ali Bongo's contested re-election, the military junta dissolved institutions and formed a transitional parliament.

Elections are scheduled for August 2025, and Oligui has announced plans to run.

He has promised to restore civilian rule in Africa's fourth-richest nation after South Africa, Egypt and Algeria.

Despite Gabon's oil wealth and vast forests, one in three people live below the poverty line, according to the World Bank.