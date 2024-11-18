Zimbabwean Government Shields Foreign Mining Companies Accused of Exploiting Rural Communities

GOVERNMENT of Zimbabwe has defended foreign mining companies operating in the country saying they are adhering to the law despite growing accusations of exploitation in rural areas.

Several Chinese-owned companies are accused of destroying communities as the scramble for lithium and other valuable minerals intensifies in Zimbabwe.

They are alleged to be violating environmental laws, with government officials criticised for turning a blind eye to their operations.

During a Parliamentary session recently, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator, Caston Matewu questioned the government about the operations of foreign mining firms.

In response, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi dismissed the blame-shifting as exaggerated.

"Firstly, I want to say that there is no massive plundering of minerals. That is overstretching the so-called foreigners. There is no foreigner who is coming here and mining illegally. They are following the confines of the law and the majority of them are doing whatever is required according to the laws.

"The communities are supposed to benefit. The miners are supposed to follow the environmental laws that are supposed to be there and they are supposed to also do their community corporate social responsibilities.

"Moreover, they also pay royalties and taxies even to our Rural District Councils. So, I believe that Hon. Members can suggest what they believe must be done that is outside the laws that are already existing instead of over-dramatising and saying plundering of communities.

"We need to say that as legislators, that this is as far as what the law can provide but we believe it is short of what should be done to ensure that our communities benefit," said Ziyambi.

Foreign mining companies are reportedly encroaching on environmentally protected areas to extract minerals.

One such area is the once scenic Boterekwa in the Shurugwi district, which is facing significant environmental damage due to mining operations being undertaken by a Chinese company.

The Chinese are accused of taking advantage of the lax mining laws in Zimbabwe.

Dissatisfied with Ziyambi's response, Matewu challenged the government to ensure that local communities benefit from the mineral extraction.

"However, my question still remains-- what are you going to do to make sure? This is because when we went for budget consultations with most of the Members of Parliament in here, it was clear from those residents that they are not benefitting anything.

"The roads in Mvurwi are being damaged but they are taking chrome day in, day out. What are you doing to make sure that those people who are in those areas get something out of the activities?" asked Matewu.