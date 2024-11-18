Zimbabwe: Late Apostolic Church Leader Mugodhi's Son Loses Supreme Court Appeal Ending Power Wrangle

THE son of the late Bishop Tadeu Mugodhi, former leader of the Mugodhi Apostolic Faith Church (MAFC), has faced another setback as the Supreme Court has rejected his appeal against a High Court decision affirming that he is not the church's legitimate leader.

A three-judge panel, consisting of Justices Hlekhani Mwayera, Lavender Makoni and Elizabeth Gwaunza, ruled that the High Court's decision was sound.

After reviewing the submitted documentation and hearing from legal counsel, the court ordered the dismissal of the appeal with costs.

"Whereupon after reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel it is ordered that the appeal be and is hereby dismissed with costs.

"Full reasons to follow in due course," the judges noted.

On August 14, High Court Judge Justice Siyabona Musithu delivered a ruling, declaring that Washington Mugodhi does not hold leadership over MAFC.

This judgment concluded a leadership dispute that had led to factionalism within the church.

The court reinstated Aaron Munodawafa as the legitimate bishop of the apostolic sects.

The Munodawafa faction criticised Mugodhi for ignoring the church constitution, which stipulates that a bishop's deputy should assume leadership upon the bishop's death.

Hoping for a change, Washington appealed to the Supreme Court, but the three-judge panel dismissed his appeal with costs.

The controversy began with Washington's appointment by his late father, a decision that sparked unrest within the church due to its constitutional inconsistencies.

Following the Supreme Court's ruling, Aaron Munodawafa stands as the rightful leader of MAFC, one of the largest Zimbabwean apostolic sect, which is based in Chitope, Wedza.