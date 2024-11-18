African Union Joins G20 Summit As Permanent Member

17 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — The African Union (AU) will participate in the G20 summit this week in Seoul, South Korea, for the first time since becoming a permanent member in 2023.

The two-day summit, running from November 18-19, will bring together leaders from the world's largest economies. The AU seeks to shape discussions on critical global issues, including debt distress, climate finance, inequality, and international taxation.

The union is also expected to advocate for fairer and more inclusive global tax systems, equitable energy transitions, and affordable climate finance solutions.

"Representing 85% of global GDP, over 75% of international trade, and two-thirds of the world's population, the G20 wields unparalleled influence in global policymaking," read a statement from the event organizers.

The summit will also set the stage for the 2025 G20 summit, to be held in South Africa, which will assume the G20 presidency from Brazil that year.

Jason Braganza, Executive Director of the African Forum and Network on Debt and Development (AFRODAD), highlighted the significance of South Africa's presidency for addressing Africa's debt crisis and championing comprehensive reform.

"The handover of the G20 presidency from Brazil to South Africa marks the end of an era. South Africa's presidency will be the last under a developing country. This is particularly significant as, for the first time, the African Union Commission is participating as a full G20 member," Braganza stated.

