Uganda: Vote Museveni in 2026 - Pastor Bugingo Tells His Followers

House of Prayer Ministries' Pastory Aloysius Bugingo has asked his followers to vote President Museveni in the forthcoming 2026 general election.

While preaching at Canan Land on Sunday, Bugingo said because of the freedom of worship in the country, it is only prudent that his followers voted Museveni to continue leading the country.

" We have freedom of worship, we praise and sleep in our churches for a whole night without any obstacle! Museveni should rule and live longer and longer,"Bugingo said.

He also took a swipe at authorities which he said are sparing shrines and demolishing places of worship.

"The fountain of honor can protect religious institutions but an LC chairperson will direct for demolition of the church!. This is the environment we're living in and I request you to vote for Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba after president Museveni retires".

He said he will pray for the downfall of leaders who are spearheading the demolition of places of worship.

The developments comes at a time when President Museveni has been criticized by his opponents for conducting early campaigns but also grooming his son as a possible presidential contender .