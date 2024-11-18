Brasilia — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered a thorough inspection of all buildings in the Kariakoo area, directing authorities to provide a comprehensive report on their condition following the recent building collapse.

In a statement made via video from Brazil, where she is attending the G20 summit,

President Samia instructed the Prime Minister’s Office, to lead a team of building inspectors to carry out the inspections across the entire Kariakoo area.

“I direct the Prime Minister to oversee a team of inspectors to continue with the inspection exercise throughout Kariakoo,” she said.

Dr Samia also nstructed the Police Force to gather detailed information about the owners of the collapsed building and the construction process.

“The police are to investigate how the building was constructed and who was responsible for its construction,” she added.

Assuring the public of the government’s full cooperation in the ongoing investigation, President Samia confirmed that once the investigation is complete, the findings will be made public and any subsequent actions taken by the government will be clearly explained.

“We will ensure transparency and once the reports are available, we will share them with the public,” she said.

Regarding the ongoing rescue operation, President Samia shared an update on the progress.

“As of 10:00 am Sunday, a total of 84 people have been rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment,” she said.

Among the victims, 26 are still undergoing treatment. “Unfortunately, 13 lives were lost in this tragic incident.

The government will cover all medical expenses for the injured.

I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends and all those affected by this tragedy,” the President stated.

She called on Tanzanians to pray for the injured and for the souls of the deceased. “I urge all Tanzanians to keep the injured in their prayers and to pray for the departed souls to rest in peace,” she said.

President Samia said that the government would continue to provide updates on the rescue operation. “At this stage, we have not identified the technical reasons for the building’s collapse, as our primary focus has been on rescuing those trapped inside,” she explained.

President Samia also commended the efforts of all security agencies involved in the operation and expressed her gratitude to the organisations that have participated in the rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Parliamentary, Policy and Coordination), Mr William Lukuvi said the PMO was working on all directives issued by President Dr Samia regarding the tragedy accident.

He said the government will bear burial for those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

More significantly, he said the PMO was preparing a team of experts to lead the investigation of tragic accidents as well as conducting thorough inspections of other building in Kariakoo.

He said the government has deployed all the security organ responsible for rescue operation as President Samia directed. “We will spend all our night here even tomorrow until we ensure no one is left under the rubbles,” he said .

He also said that the rescue team has secured a passage to the basement where many people were reportedly trapped to save them. “We are undertaking the rescue operation carefully and professionally to ensure the collapsed building does not compress below and endanger those who are still trapped,” he said.

In a show of solidarity, the ruling party CCM’s Secretary General, Ambassador Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, expressed his condolences and called for continued rescue efforts.

He said that CCM fully supports the operation and stands ready to assist wherever needed. Dr Nchimbi commended the government and the rescue teams for their swift response, saying, “This is how a CCM-led government should respond in times of crisis— being present and actively addressing the needs of the people.”

He also thanked private institutions and ordinary citizens who contributed to the rescue efforts, adding, “This is the spirit of Tanzanians coming together to save lives.”

The CCM SecretaryGeneral expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy and wished a speedy recovery to all those who were injured. For his part, Commissioner General of the Fire and Rescue Force, Mr John Masunga said that the rescue operation was ongoing.

“We have been in contact with those still trapped, and they are stable. We’ve assured them that we are here with all the necessary equipment and manpower to get them out,” he said.

The rescue teams are also providing water and glucose to the victims trapped under the debris as efforts continue to reach them.