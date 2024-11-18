Ethiopia: 'Bounty of the Basket' Initiative On Track, Effectively Meets Nation's Objectives - Deputy PM

18 November 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh underscored that the "Bounty of the Basket" initiative is on track and effectively meets our objectives.

"Efforts are underway to increase food production and maintain a stable food security system," the Deputy Prime Minister wrote on X.

A poultry egg production center visited in Debre Birhan City is aiding in achieving national goals by producing over 90,000 eggs daily, he pointed out.

Temesgen added that involvement of foreign investors in the initiative indicates favorable conditions for investment.

