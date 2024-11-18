Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Faction Unleashes Retribution Against Mnangagwa Loyalists Pushing His Stay in Office Beyond 2028

THE power struggle within Zanu PF pitting President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has left the former's faction retreating after a foiled bid to extend his presidency beyond 2028.

At the recent Zanu PF National People's Conference held in Bulawayo, Chiwenga's faction, which reportedly has the army's backing, blocked Mnangagwa loyalists from successfully lobbying for a resolution to have the 82-year-old leader remain in office, ostensibly to complete his 'Vision 2030' agenda.

Mnangagwa is set to finish his second and final term in 2028, but there were elements agitating that he retains power.

But another faction led by Chiwenga was pushing back the bid, arguing the former army general must take over reigns when Mnangagwa leaves office when his constitutionally permissible presidential term ends.

The gamesmanship is so fluid and Zanu PF's Harare provincial chairperson, Godwills Masimirembwa, has become the latest casualty of Chiwenga's wrath as he targets elements daring to support the "2030 Mnangagwa will still be in office" agenda. More retributions are reportedly on their way.

Masimirembwa was served with his suspension letter last week. The lawyer-turned-politician is alleged to have abrogated the party and national Constitution.

The suspension was confirmed in a letter from provincial political commissar Kudakwashe Damson, dated November 14, 2024

"It has been noted with utter shock and dismay, the grave acts of misconduct arising from your discharge of duties as Provincial Chairman as set out here in...

"Gross abrogation of the party Constitution and national Constitution. Firstly, by you personally and actively moving the '2030' initiative and sloganeering against not only the will of His Excellency, the First Secretary and President of Zanu PF, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, but also against the party and national Constitution, you have led and preferred an agenda that has the deliberate effect of causing divisions and factions in the party," wrote Damson, on behalf of the Provincial Disciplinary Committee.

"We believe that the unconstitutional actions being pursued by you are meant to deliberately undermine and impair the standing the legacy of our revered leader, His Excellency, the President, in obvious pursuit of a hidden, selfish and nefarious agenda."

Masimirembwa was also accused of sabotaging the Zanu electoral campaign in recent by elections held in Mt Pleasant and Harare East constituencies.

Masimirembwa recently had his offices at the Zimbabwe Legal Institute along Herbert Chitepo Street in Harare petrol bombed, leaving a security guard with serious burns.

The bomb attack was reportedly calculated to intimidate Masimirembwa, who was seen as the face of the "2030 Mnangagwa anenge achitonga" slogan.

In other provinces, Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister, Ezra Chadzamira and his Midlands counterpart, Owen 'Mudha' Ncube are also targeted with suspensions, Zanu PF sources told NewZimbabwe.com.