Sudan: Al-Burhan Inspects Conditions of Citizens Displaced From Eastern Part of Gezira State

24 November 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Atbara — The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and General Commander of the Armed Forces, Gen. Abdul- Fattah Al-Burhan, visited on Sunday the citizens who were displaced from the eastern areas of Gezira State to Nahral-Neil State after being subjected there to brutal violations and attacks by the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia.

He got informed on the level of services provided to them in terms of shelter, food and medical treatment, and affirmed that all the capabilities of the state's organs are being directed to stand with these citizens and to provide them with the best services and to ensure their safety and stability.

Gen. Al-Burhan directed the Ministry of Social Development and the concerned institutions to provide everything that would improve the conditions of the displaced from the eastern part of Gezira and alleviate their suffering.

