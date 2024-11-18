South Africa: The Gauteng Police Safer Festive Season Operation Results in the Arrest of Over 1300 Suspects

press release

Under the leadership of the Gauteng Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Fred Kekana, the recent Safer Festive Season Operation carried out across all districts in Gauteng has yielded outstanding results. The operation led to the apprehension of 1346 suspects involved in a wide range of serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, rape, business robbery, drug dealing, possession of drugs, assault, hijacking, possession of unlicensed firearms, and ammunition.

The collaborative effort involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Home Affairs, Gauteng Traffic Police, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens and Community Policing Forum

Commencing on Saturday, 16 November 2024, the operation included strategic roadblocks and targeted raids focused on capturing wanted suspects. During the operation, 880 wanted suspects for various crimes were apprehended by detectives across the province, with 166 arrests related to crimes committed to women and children.

With the Acting Provincial Commissioner taking charge of the roadblock in London road Alexandra, Johannesburg District where violent crimes such as murder, assault, hijacking, and robbery are prevalent, parallel festive season operations were conducted across all districts, resulting in the apprehension of multiple suspects engaged in criminal activities. Over 60 suspects were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, 216 were illegal immigrants, two for dealing in drugs, six were for possession of drugs, 101 spaza shops were visited, Environment Health inspectors Issued fines for non-compliance and nine unlicensed liquor outlets were closed for non-compliance with regulations.

The Festive Season Operation will persist until a significant crime reduction is achieved in Gauteng. The apprehended suspects will soon face justice as they appear before various provincial Magistrates' Courts.