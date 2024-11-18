Uganda: 86 Percent of Ugandans Say MPs Fail to Engage Public, Citing Unfulfilled Promises - Twaweza Report

As Uganda's next election period nears, a new report highlights growing dissatisfaction with Members of Parliament (MPs) over unfulfilled campaign promises and inadequate public engagement.

The 2024 Sauti za Wananchi report by Twaweza-Uganda reveals that 86% of Ugandans say their MP has never held a public meeting for feedback or consultation.

Only 14% report any form of engagement, with slightly higher rates recorded in rural areas.

Among the few citizens who have interacted with their MPs, common concerns include financial assistance and updates on local projects.

Communication with MPs occurs primarily through direct contact (56%), public meetings (30%), and local leaders (18%).

Divergent Expectations of MPs' Roles

The report highlights diverse and complex views on the roles of MPs.

A majority (64%) see MPs as communicators tasked with relaying public needs to the government and fostering connections with their constituencies.

Meanwhile, 29% expect MPs to provide material assistance, reflecting a societal tendency to view MPs as providers of tangible support.

Marie Nanyanzi, Senior Programs Officer at Twaweza Uganda, noted in a recent Twitter Space discussion that many Ugandans still recall campaign promises.

"Seventy-seven percent of citizens remember their MPs' promises," Nanyanzi said.

"Yet 45% report that key promises, including roads, schools, health facilities, and electricity, remain undelivered."

MPs' Responses and Challenges

Goreth Namugga, MP for Mawogola South, explained that delivering services falls under the government's mandate, with MPs serving primarily as advocates and overseers.

"Our role is to represent constituents and ensure resources are used efficiently," Namugga said. She attributed some unmet promises to inflated public expectations and criticized the commercialization of politics.

"While people know MPs shouldn't be giving money, politics has become a survival game. As leaders, we must educate citizens on the actual responsibilities of MPs," Namugga added.

Policy analyst Joseph Tahinduka from the Center for Policy Analysis suggested that reducing financial dependency on MPs requires broader economic empowerment.

"As long as financial vulnerability persists, people will see politics as a means to meet basic needs," Tahinduka argued. He emphasized that improving economic stability could ease demands for direct support from MPs.

Persistent Trends and Growing Interest in Parliament

Survey data show little change in public expectations of MPs since 2019.

Those in rural and economically disadvantaged areas are more likely to expect material support, while urban and wealthier citizens prioritize MPs' legislative and representational duties.

Additionally, male respondents are more likely to view MPs as critical in debating laws.

Public interest in parliamentary affairs, however, has grown significantly.

Seventy-three percent of citizens now follow parliamentary updates through live broadcasts, compared to 51% in 2019.

Information sources vary, with urban residents favoring news clips and social media, while word-of-mouth remains a primary source for many women.

Bridging the Gap

The findings underscore the need for MPs to strike a balance between their formal legislative responsibilities and public expectations for material support and open communication.

Educating citizens on MPs' true roles could help foster a more realistic understanding of parliamentary duties, contributing to a healthier democratic relationship between elected officials and their constituents.