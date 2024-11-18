Uganda: Bobi Wine Losing Support Due to Lack of Clear Message, Says NRM's Mulindwa

Speaking on Sanyuka TV on Monday, Mulindwa forecasted a significant drop in the National Unity Platform's (NUP) influence in the 2026 general elections, particularly in Buganda.

Rogers Mulindwa, the senior manager for Information, Communication, and Public Relations at the National Resistance Movement (NRM), has claimed that Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, is losing public support because of an unclear political message.

He criticised Kyagulanyi's approach, stating that his communication lacks substance.

"There is no message from Kyagulanyi; the statements are made by Bobi Wine. I am also a fan of Bobi Wine and enjoy his music," Mulindwa remarked, suggesting that the NUP leader's political messaging does not resonate with voters.

Mulindwa further argued that NUP would find it challenging to retain parliamentary seats in Buganda, predicting the party would win fewer than 11 seats due to what he described as unfulfilled promises.

"People are tired of them because they failed to deliver on the promises they made," he added, pointing to what he believes is growing voter dissatisfaction in the region.

He also dismissed the opposition's chances of unseating President Museveni in the 2026 elections, asserting that any potential change in leadership would more likely come from within the NRM itself.

"The opposition cannot defeat Museveni. If there is a change in leadership, it will likely come from another NRM candidate," Mr Mulindwa stated.

Mr Mulindwa expressed support for electoral reforms, advocating for a return to open voting by lining up behind candidates instead of using secret ballots.

He argued that this method would reduce costs and simplify the electoral process.

"I would prefer voting by lining up behind the candidate rather than using a secret ballot because it's easier and saves unnecessary costs," he said.

He also congratulated Grace Akifeza, an NRM-affiliated candidate, on her recent electoral victory, despite her earlier loss in the party primaries.

Mr Mulindwa defended her commitment to the NRM, clarifying that her rejection in the primaries was due to voter decisions and not a reflection of the party's stance.

"The truth is that Akifeza Grace is for NRM; it was the voters who rejected her in the primaries, not the party. I want to congratulate her upon her winning the election," he said.