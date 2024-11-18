President Museveni has previously defended Among against criticism, stating that the real problem facing Uganda is "traitors working for foreigners" rather than individuals like Among.

President Museveni is set to engage with local communities in Serere District, alongside Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, as part of his oversight on government anti-poverty initiatives.

This move aims to address the pressing issue of poverty in the region.

Speaker Among, who has been instrumental in various development projects, including the construction of the Bukedea Teaching Hospital and College of Health Sciences, is expected to play a key role in the initiative.

President Museveni has previously defended Among against criticism, stating that the real problem facing Uganda is "traitors working for foreigners" rather than individuals like Among.

The President's visit to Serere is a significant step towards addressing poverty and promoting economic growth in the region.

By working together with local leaders like Speaker Among, Museveni hopes to identify effective solutions to the challenges faced by the community.

As the government continues to implement anti-poverty initiatives, the collaboration between President Museveni and Speaker Among is expected to yield positive results for the people of Serere.

"We always get together and see how we help out people and help them out of the mistakes they may be involved in," President Museveni said in a previous address, highlighting the importance of collective effort in addressing social issues.