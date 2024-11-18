Uganda: 170,000 Coffee Farmers So Far Registered Ahead of EU Deadline

Government has registered 170,000 coffee farmers in just two weeks as part of a nationwide effort to comply with the European Union's new coffee trade regulations.

With a target of registering up to 1.8 million coffee farmers by December 30, the initiative is a critical step in ensuring Uganda's coffee sector meets the EU's stringent EUDR (European Union Due Diligence Regulation) compliance deadline.

The milestone was announced by Israel Ssebugenyi, a technical expert with the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA), during a coffee stakeholders' engagement meeting held at Brovard Hotel in Masaka City.

The meeting brought together local government officials, coffee farmers, district coordinators, and other stakeholders from coffee-growing regions including Masaka, Rakai, Kalungu, and Bukomansimbi.

Ssebugenyi emphasized the significance of the registration effort, noting that the EU market accounts for 60-65% of Uganda's coffee exports. Compliance with the EUDR is essential to maintain access to this major trade partner.

"This registration process is vital for our coffee industry's long-term sustainability and continued access to global markets," Ssebugenyi said.

"It's important to clarify that the registration is for compliance with international standards, not for taxation."

The registration is part of a national effort to implement a National Traceability System that ensures full transparency in the coffee supply chain.

To achieve this, the government has partnered with Pula, a data solutions provider, which has been contracted to document Uganda's coffee farms and their owners.

According to Ivan Mugeere, Pula's Country Director, the registration is progressing swiftly.

"As of now, we've successfully registered 170,000 farmers, and we're continuously collecting data. Our goal is to reach 1.8 million coffee farmers by the end of December," Mugeere said. "This will allow Uganda to meet EU trade regulations and ensure our coffee is traceable from farm to export."

Pula's enumerators are using a custom-developed mobile application to collect both farmer and farm-specific data. This includes personal details like the farmer's name and contact information, as well as farm characteristics such as the size, age, and variety of coffee grown.

The data is captured using GPS technology, which creates accurate digital maps of farm boundaries.

To verify the accuracy of the data, Pula employs a thorough validation process. Data is cleaned and cross-checked for inconsistencies, such as incorrect farm sizes or discrepancies in yield reports.

Once verified, the data is submitted for third-party approval, ensuring it meets international standards.

With the registration process set to cover all coffee-growing districts by December, the effort has already reached most areas except for West Nile, where registration is scheduled to begin on November 11, 2024.

The registration drive is part of Uganda's broader strategy to improve traceability, sustainability, and market access for its coffee sector.

The government has allocated shs13.9 billion in the FY 2024/25 budget for the implementation of the National Traceability System.

This system will enhance transparency and compliance across Uganda's coffee value chain, making it easier to track coffee from farm to export.

At the Masaka meeting, local government leaders, farmers, and industry stakeholders discussed the importance of the registration process.

While many expressed support for the government's efforts, there were also concerns about the tight timeline and the potential impact of non-compliance. Some farmers voiced fears that the registration could lead to higher taxes, but officials clarified that the purpose is strictly for regulatory compliance, not taxation.

Masaka's Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Huddu Hussein urged stakeholders to remain focused on the goal of meeting the December deadline, warning against politicizing the registration effort.

"We must work together as a nation to ensure that our farmers are well-informed and fully compliant with the regulations," Hussein said. "This is a critical initiative for the future of our coffee sector, and we cannot afford to let misunderstandings delay progress."

In addition to meeting EU regulations, the government and UCDA are encouraging farmers to adopt best practices, including innovative farming techniques, new coffee varieties, and inter-cropping, to improve productivity and quality.

The push to meet EU compliance also comes amid strong export growth.

In August 2024, Uganda set a new record by exporting 837,915 60-kilo bags of coffee, valued at US$ 221.63 million -- the highest monthly export figure in the country's history. For the 2023/2024 financial year, Uganda's total coffee exports amounted to 6.13 million bags worth US$ 1.15 billion.

While the EU remains Uganda's primary coffee market, efforts are underway to diversify exports to new regions, including China, the Middle East, and North Africa.

These markets, like the EU, have specific import requirements, and Uganda is working to meet those standards as well.