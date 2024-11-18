Namibia/Kenya: Tjiueza to Lead Warriors Against Kenya

THE Brave Warriors of Namibia are bracing for a crucial encounter against Kenya, determined to bow out of the African Cup of Nations' (Afcon) qualifiers on a high note.

With stakes high and expectations soaring, the team's hopes rest heavily on the shoulders of star Cape Town City player Prins Tjiueza.

Known for his tenacity, creativity and eye for goal, he has emerged as one of Namibia's most dependable players in recent matches. He operates as an attacking midfielder.

His ability to break down defences and deliver pinpoint passes will be pivotal in overcoming a disciplined Kenyan side.

He has been making waves in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) this season.

The dynamic midfielder has played five of the seven league matches, finding the back of the net twice in the last five games - a testament to his growing confidence and precision in front of goal.

Beyond the league, Tjiueza has also made his mark in knockout competitions, appearing three times in MTN8, and once in the Telekom Knockout.

His performances highlighted his ability to shine on bigger grounds.

The match context

Namibia and Kenya head into tomorrow's encounter at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane without hopes of qualifying for the tournament.

Group leaders Cameroon and Zimbabwe have already secured their spots at next year's Afcon in Morocco.

The Indomitable Lions (Cameroon) top Group J with 11 points after five games, while Zimbabwe follow in second place with nine points.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kenya's, Harambee Stars occupy third position with five points, and Namibia's Brave Warriors sit at the bottom with just one point after five matches.

Head-to-head statistics

Namibia and Kenya have met five times in previous encounters, with Kenya winning three of those matches.

Namibia has recorded two victories against the East African nation.

In the ongoing Afcon qualifiers, Namibia has scored only twice - one goal in their 2-1 loss to Kenya and another in their 3-1 defeat against Zimbabwe.

Comparing the two teams' last five outings across all competitions, both have endured similar struggles. Each side has suffered three losses, managed one win and secured one draw, making tomorrow's clash unpredictable and poised for surprises. While neither side will progress in the qualifiers, pride and momentum will be on the line as the Brave Warriors aim to end their campaign with a spirited performance.

They are currently in second position in Group H behind log leaders Tunisia.