Kenya: Four Kenyan Business Leaders Recognized in Global MB100 Awards

17 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — Four Kenyan business leaders have been named among the 100 global recipients of the Meaningful Business 100 (MB100) award for their exceptional efforts in championing sustainability and impact-driven innovation.

The honorees include Paul Russo, CEO of KCB Group; Lucy MutinMundfounder and CEO of Ecocycle; Camille Rebelo, co-founder and COO of EcoPlanet Bamboo and Biju Mohandas, Partner and Global Head of Healthcare at LeapFrog Investments

The award celebrates their role in addressing social and environmental challenges while fostering innovation that benefits their companies and society.

Tom Lytton-Dickie, Founder and CEO of Meaningful Business, highlighted the significance of their contributions, stating:

"Their innovation and entrepreneurial spirit position Kenya as a leading hub for impactful solutions in Africa and beyond. We are excited to support these leaders as they continue to scale their efforts over the coming years."

This recognition offers the leaders an opportunity to network with global professionals dedicated to using business as a tool for positive change.

Over 850 applications were reviewed by judges, including Adam Elman of Google, Nikhil Seth of the United Nations, and Sarah Geisenheimer of the Rockefeller Foundation.

Ashok Shah, Group CEO of Apollo Investments Limited, emphasized the importance of supporting innovators and leaders to strengthen Kenya's business capacity.

"Enhancing the country's innovation ecosystem is vital for ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future," Shah noted.

