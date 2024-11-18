Uganda: One Dead, 29 Injured in Kamwenge-Fort Portal Road Accident

One person was killed and 29 others injured in a Sunday morning accident on the Kamwenge-Fort Portal road in Kamwenge district.

The accident occurred in the valley between the East Ruwenzori Diocese headquarters and Kamwenge Secondary School when a Fuso lorry registration number UAT 531 C overturned after failing to negotiate a sharp corner.

The lorry was carrying 30 members of the Kamwenge Mobile Market Traders Association (KMMTA) on route to Kahunge Town Council for the Sunday market.

The deceased has been identified as Derrick, a resident of Rutooma in Kitagwenda District, who succumbed to injuries while being rushed to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital.

Three other traders sustained critical injuries and are currently receiving intensive care at various medical facilities.

An additional 26 individuals, who suffered minor injuries, are being treated at Rukunyu Hospital, Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, Kamwenge Marcy Clinic, and Padre Pio Health Center.

Eyewitness accounts revealed the chaotic moments leading up to the accident.

"The driver tried to control the vehicle, but it was already out of control. The traders were panicking and shouting, which only added to the confusion," said one bystander who requested anonymity.

The lorry was reportedly overloaded with both passengers and goods, raising questions about its capacity and safety.

By press time,the police had not yet issued a statement about the cause of the exact cause of the accident.

In light of the tragedy, KMMTA Chairperson Wineble Nuwahereza. emphasized the need for improved safety measures, including driver training and regular vehicle inspections.

"This tragedy has reminded us of the need to prioritize safety. Our association will work to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future," he said.