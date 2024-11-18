Nigeria: Finidi Not Anxious Ahead of Remo Stars' Clash in Ikenne

Finidi told Premium Times that Rivers United can't afford another defeat as they are already three points behind the table toppers

Rivers United coach Finidi George has expressed optimism about his team's chances against Remo Stars in Sunday's Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) fixture in Ikenne.

The game is a top-table clash between Remo Stars and Rivers United and the result will reinforce each club's title credentials.

Finidi told PREMIUM TIMES that Rivers United can't afford to experience another defeat at the moment. The Port Harcourt team are without a win in their last two NPFL matches, which has seen them slip into the second position with 21 points.

The former Nigerian international acknowledged Remo Stars' impressive performance in the league, citing their consistency as a key factor.

"Remo is doing well in the league alongside Enyimba and Rivers United. They have an edge, but the league is still young, and anything can happen," he said.

Finidi also added that the absence of Coach Daniel Ogunmodede will be felt, but the structure put in place in the team will mitigate his absence.

"Personally, I think the absence of Dan will be felt. But I think he has a good structure and people working under him. In as much as he won't be around, he has the structure on the ground, and if you have a good structure, things will function properly, even in your absence. Yeah, it's not the same if he's around, definitely, but I think people that are working under him are doing a good job."

Finidi George has faced Remo Stars' Daniel Ogunmodede seven times during his spell with Enyimba but only recorded one win. He hopes to make it two wins on Sunday.

Finidi also emphasised that his team will take a different approach to the game.

"We're going to Ikenne to give our best. Remo Stars will want to win at home, making it an intriguing encounter," he added. The match kicks off at 4 p.m. at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.