Uganda: Minister Tips Learners On Relevant Disciplines

The state minister of finance Henry Musasizi has emphasized the importance of studying fields that align with the four main sectors of the economy including agro processing, industries , ICT and services.

While addressing the congregation who included students at the Bishop's Annual Appeal Fund (BAAF) 2024 at Rushoroza parish, Musasizi who doubles as the Rubanda East legislator encouraged students to reflect on how their chosen subjects, such as history or math, can be applied to these sectors.

"Experts agree that students need to develop skills like critical thinking, creativity, adaptability, and problem -solving to succeed in this new landscape," he said.

The minister also highlighted the significance of real-world skills, such as time management, public speaking and digital tools, which essential for success in the students should focus on developing these skills, rather than just memorizing facts and formulas.

"By studying fields related to these sectors, students can increase their chances of securing good jobs and contributing to Uganda's economic growth.

As Musasizi noted, it's crucial for students to think critically about how their studies can be applied to real-world challenges.

In addition to his advice, Minister Musasizi expressed admiration for the recent tarmacking of Rushoroza road, which connects Kabale diocese Headquarters to Kabale-Katuna road. He attributed this progress to the NRM government led by President Museveni.