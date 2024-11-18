Namibia: PDM Only Party to Transform Namibia - Venaani

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) president McHenry Venaani says the party is the only vehicle through which Namibia can be transformed.

This will be done through evidence-based, pragmatic solutions needed to address the source of unemployment and the multi-pronged developmental challenges the country faces, he stated.

Venaani was speaking at the party's Oshana star rally at Oshakati Stadium on Saturday.

"We have long championed the cries of the young people, fighting for Namibian people both at the grassroots level and within the corridors of power, on a legislative level," said the politician.

He added that the PDM intends to increase the allocation for agriculture to 10% of the national budget, in line with the Malabo Declaration, to achieve agricultural modernisation and mechanisation.

"In addressing food insecurity, we shall also be expanding access to affordable agricultural inputs and technologies for smallholder farmers, particularly in rural areas, where food storage and distribution networks to mitigate post-harvest losses and ensuring food reaches vulnerable populations shall be another critical priority," said the presidential hopeful.

His party furthermore plans on reducing the unemployment rate in the country to 11% by 2029 through its 'One Constituency-One Factory' policy intervention.

Venaani painted a picture of Namibia as a 34-year-old woman who is full of life, zeal, energy and dreams, and who stands at the edge of greatness, yet remains unemployed with all dreams shattered.

"This woman goes to the clinic for help, but she is sent home with Paracetamol every time; a woman who cannot educate her children because she cannot afford the so-called 'free education'," he stated.

He added: "When I take (over) the presidency, there will be no vendettas, no persecution of former presidents or their families, or any political opponents.

Any army general or security apparatus who has conducted themselves with professionalism and in the utmost interest of this country, will be retained. My goal is not to punish anyone, but to build a country that serves all Namibians."

Venaani appealed to the nation to remember the plight of young and unemployed graduates who are sitting at home, as they head to the polls.

"We must go out on 27 November, and vote for the PDM. Vote for hope, vote for change, and vote for a better Namibia," he said.