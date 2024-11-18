Namibian Army Makes Debut At Skills Competition

18 November 2024
New Era (Windhoek)

The Namibian Army's military team coach Mekondjo Phillipus said the team learnt a lot from the military skills competition, recently held at Potchefstroom in South Africa (SA).

The Namibian team joined participants from the United States of America (USA), Germany, the Netherlands, Zimbabwe and the host nation SA.

The participants competed in rifle and pistol shooting, land obstacle courses, water obstacle crossing, hand grenade-throwing, and an eight-kilometre combat run.

Six members of the Namibian Army participated in the 17th edition of the competition, in which Namibia made its debut.

Speaking after the completion of the prestigious event, Phillipus, a captain in the army, expressed optimism about the experience and connections gained.

"Even though it was our first time participating in an event of this scale, we built a positive reputation, had a fantastic stay, and developed international ties,» he said.

He is confident that the experience and knowledge gained will help drive the team forward.

Germany was crowned the champions, with SA as runners-up, and the USA finishing third.

The Namibian Army was welcomed in Potchefstroom by Colonel Martha Haiduwa, Namibia's military advisor to SA. - zngaruka@yahoo.com

