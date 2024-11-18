Kenya: NGOs, Celebrities, Journalists Among 2024 NGO Awards Nominees - Public Voting Now Open

Nairobi — NGOs, celebrities, journalists and civil society leaders are among the nominees for the 2024 NGOs Awards 2024, which are organized by the regulator Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority and Awesome Concepts Limited.

These nominees represent the incredible work of NGOs, individuals, and partnerships that have significantly improved lives in Kenya.

The nominees will be feted during the inaugural awards ceremony at Emara Ole Sereni, Nairobi on 29th November 2024 from 5.30pm.

Recognized for their unwavering commitment to causes, these nominees are an eccentric mix- from celebrities like Eric Omondi, who has taken up causes to help vulnerable families; Janet Mbugua, a former news anchor and now a dedicated advocate for gender equality and women health to Karangu Muraya and Ndungú Nyoro, both nominated for being guardian angels to poor families.

Journalists from Nation, Citizen, The Standard, Civilsocieties.org are also on the list. These includes Nation Media Group's Angela Oketch and Hellen Shikanda, Ann Nyathira from Royal Media Group, Standard Media Group's Suleiman Yeri and Wahome Ngatia, a writer with ngos.co.ke.

Among CEOs shortlisted in the CEO of the Year include Dr Githinji Gitahi(Amref Health Africa); Kennedy Odede(Shofco); Jeanette Nyanjom(FAWE Kenya); Wawira Njiru(Food for Education) and Dr Paula Kahumbu(Wildlife Direct).

Other categories and NGOs are in the list below. Also in the nomination list are NGOs working across the country and civil society leaders recognized for their stewardship of the NGO sector, which received Sh196 billion in funding in 2023 and employed 79,350 people(Annual NGO Board Sector report 2024).

The public now has a chance to pick the organisations or individuals they feel have made the most impactful contributions in their respective categories.

Through public input, the NGO Awards seeks to amplify the voices of those who have been touched by these organizations and honor those who have driven substantial change.

Voting Process The NGO Awards platform, ngosawards.com, is now open for public voting. Individuals can view the nominees and vote for the organization or leader that, in their view, has had the most meaningful impact.

Voting is online and will remain open until November 24th 2024. Four categories were dropped due to lack of quality applications.

PBORA's acting Director General Lindon Otieno said that the awards recognize the essential role of NGOs in societal progress and upliftment.

"NGOs complement the government's efforts to better lives of citizens and the nominees are a beacon of hope, showing how innovation and commitment can overcome the most challenging issues of our time," Otieno said.

Leonard Ndungú of Awesome Concepts said the nominees are a reminder of the powerful impact we can achieve when we come together.

"By celebrating these dedicated organizations, we inspire further action and amplify the life-changing work happening across communities," he said.