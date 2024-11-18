South Africa: Top Climate Activist Warns of Catastrophic Outcomes If World Doesn't Transition to Clean Energy

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - South African human rights and climate justice activist, Kumi Naidoo, has warned about the dangers of catastrophic climate change, calling on the Group of 20 (G20) leaders to urgently adopt clean energy solutions.

Naidoo, the President of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, emphasised the pressing need to address climate change, particularly in South Africa, citing the 2022 Durban floods, which resulted in the death of over 450 people.

"When we think about Southern Africa and what climate scientists have been telling us for decades is that the worst manifestation of climate change for Southern Africa will be these wild fluctuations between droughts and flooding. And as they warned us, it is happening."

Naidoo spoke on the sidelines of an event organised by Global Citizen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday.

The Global Citizen initiative convened world leaders, innovators and advocates on the eve of the G20 Leaders' Summit, which begins today, to promote urgent action to combat poverty and tackle the climate crisis.

Speaking to SAnews, Naidoo highlighted the dire consequences of climate change due to humanity's reliance on oil, coal and gas.

"The good news is we don't need to worry about saving the planet because if we continue in the way that we are with our dependency on oil, coal and gas, which is the main cause of climate change, the result is that we will continue to destroy water resources and destroy soil.

"It will get hotter and hotter, and then in the end, we're not able to produce food. Once we reach that point where water and food are under threat, humanity runs the risk of extinction. Therefore, you have to take it seriously," he cautioned.

During the same event, President Cyril Ramaphosa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen jointly launched the campaign titled 'Leveraging the Potential of Renewables - The Road to Johannesburg'.

This 12-month initiative seeks to improve the use of renewable energy in Africa by leveraging South Africa's G20 Presidency, which starts on 1 December this year.

Naidoo underlined the urgency of transitioning to a clean energy economy to protect future generations, and improve environmental and societal health.

The activist directed his appeal to governments to act swiftly on the scientific evidence and make significant political changes to secure a sustainable future.

"They need to move urgently and fast to try to make the transition away from our dependence on oil, coal and gas and start building the new green economy that is both good for the environment but also good for society," he stressed, adding that the world is running out of time.

While most people now recognise the severity of climate change, the expert told SAnews that many still prioritise short-term economic gains over long-term sustainability.

"The science is very clear. We can't change the science. All we can change is the political will and therefore, we appeal to our leaders to muster the political will to make the changes we need to secure the future for all our children and grandchildren."

Despite being a minor contributor to global emissions, South Africa is the 14th largest emitter due to its fossil fuel reserves.

Naidoo argued that this transition could create millions of new jobs and enhance air quality and water safety.

He emphasised the importance of transitioning to green energy, retrofitting buildings for energy efficiency, and leveraging local innovations, such as round solar panels.

The former Secretary General of Amnesty International and Executive Director of Greenpeace also underscored the interconnectedness of climate action with economic justice and the need for global cooperation.

Naidoo believes that leaders should invest more in research and development to get ahead of the green technology curve.

He is also advocating for the training of young people and retooling workers in the fossil fuel industry to transition to clean energy jobs.

Naidoo said countries could also implement a system of "feeding tariffs", where households and institutions can generate and sell renewable energy back to the grid.

He called on rich nations to provide financial support to developing countries.

Naidoo warned of the dangers of placing profit above human and environmental health.

"While things are tough and too late to make a difference for the 450 people that died in Durban and for the millions of people dying all over the world from extreme climate events, it is not too late for us to prevent what the science warns us about - catastrophic, runaway, irreversible climate change."