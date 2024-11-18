Zimbabwe: Lawmakers Urged to Champion Gender-Responsive Disaster Management

Climate-induced extreme weather events are wreaking unprecedented destruction, highlighting the urgent need for gender-responsive disaster management policies, said Master Makope, Acting Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Environment, Climate, and Wildlife.

Speaking at a recent consultative meeting at the New Parliament Building, Makope emphasized the disproportionate impact of disasters on vulnerable groups such as women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

The meeting, organized by the Africa Risk Capacity (ARC) and facilitated by the Ministry of Women Affairs, brought together parliamentarians from multiple committees to strategize on implementing the Gender and Disaster Action Plan initiated in 2021.

"Disasters are increasing in both magnitude and frequency, fueled by climate-induced events like droughts, floods, and wildfires. These disproportionately affect the most vulnerable, underscoring the need for robust, gender-inclusive action plans." Makope said

He urged legislators to align the outdated Civil Protection Act of 1989 with international frameworks such as the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and the Paris Agreement.

Makope commended parliament for ratifying the Africa Risk Capacity Treaty and called for its swift domestication, noting the importance of synchronizing national policies with regional and global standards.

Priscilla Moyo, Acting Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Women Affairs, challenged legislators to advocate for policies that address the unique needs of women and girls during disasters.

"By ensuring gender equality is central to our policies, we can build more resilient and inclusive societies," Moyo said.

Dr. Christiana George, Head of ARC's Gender Unit, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to protecting marginalized women and girls from climate disasters.

"This program addresses the unique vulnerabilities of women, ensuring their needs are prioritized during, before, and after disasters," she said.

The initiative aims to train gender champions within communities, empowering lawmakers to implement inclusive disaster risk management strategies across Zimbabwe.

As climate change continues to exacerbate disasters, stakeholders underscored the critical role of parliamentarians in creating a more equitable and resilient future.