press release

Minister Leon Schreiber commends the Border Management Authority (BMA) on the interception of one of Interpol’s most wanted fugitives The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, commends the Border Management Authority (BMA) on the apprehension of one of Interpol’s most wanted fugitives at O.R Tambo International Airport.

Through a collaborative effort, the BMA worked alongside Interpol to intercept a German national who has long been on the global most wanted list for offences related to drug trafficking.

Minister Schreiber said: "Mere days after the BMA’s signing of its latest MOU - this time with Interpol - the arrest of a German national who had been on the global most wanted list for eight years, demonstrates how the Authority’s exemplary commitment to collaboration in order to overcome critical funding and staffing shortages, is restoring the rule of law and making South Africa safer."

Minister Schreiber added: "Just last week, at the inaugural BMA Expo, we outlined how the innovative leveraging of partnerships and technology is beginning to yield visible improvements on the ground. I commend the BMA for this latest sterling work, which affirms our unwavering commitment to restore rule of law in the border management environment. The progress we are making also underscores that greater investment in the BMA is a good deal for South Africa, as a better-managed border will yield significant economic and security returns for our country."