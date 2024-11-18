Namibia: NDF, Police Ready to Unite to Tackle Crime Surge

Defence minister Frans Kapofi says the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) is willing to join the police to fight crime if they are called to do so.

Some of the crimes on the increase are robberies and house break-ins.

Commenting on the call made, Kapofi says if granted the permission to do so after seeking authority from the head of state, he can act on deploying members of the NDF.

"We act on instructions.

Should the police feel overwhelmed in fighting to curb crime, we are ready and open to join the police force. We will do it, there is no problem," Kapofi says.

Police inspector general Joseph Shikongo says there is an order for all the regional commanders to conduct joint operations within their regions to curb crime.

"Police deputy inspector general Elias Mutota is under instruction to make sure the operations are conducted throughout the country, to make sure all people are safe wherever that are," he says.

He says they made a call that people and business communities carrying large amounts of money contact the police to escort them.

They can communicate with the police to escort them to ensure safety.

Shikongo says most of those incidents are inside jobs, questioning how the public would get that information beforehand.

He urges businesses owners to cooperate in attending meetings with the police and refrain from counting money in public.

"I get disappointed when I call on business owners to attend police engagements with the business community, who then do not show up and send their employees. It is unacceptable," Shikongo says.

City police chief Leevi Ileka says the Windhoek City Police has implemented various strategies to address rising crime rates, including increased zonal patrols aimed at increased visibility by conducting more frequent zonal patrols in high-crime areas using both uniformed and undercover officers to curb criminal activities.

He says community engagement also helps to address issues of crime.

"We embark on continuous educational campaigns focusing on safety awareness, with the help of the media," Ileka says.

"The implementation of our surveillance systems such as CCTV cameras and drones and other smart policing solutions, assists us to monitor crime hotspots and enhance response time which has so far proven to be effective.

"We have a close working relationship with our counterpart, the Namibian Police and other security agencies, whereby we do joint patrols and joint special operations to achieve effectiveness and efficiency in our crime prevention efforts," Ileka adds.

Last month, a Windhoek woman was robbed of over N$400 000 by four men armed with pistols and stones upon her arrival at her residence, after returning from her business.

On the same day, 7 October, a student identified as Brave Tjijombo-Nangura (19) was murdered at Otjiwarongo while returning from extra classes.

Community policing officer in the Otjozondjupa region warrant officer Olivia Haihambo confirmed the incident.

A security officer, Erenst Araeb (42), lost his life in the line of duty in a cash in transit robbery two weeks ago, at the Swakopmund Waterfront shopping centre.

Erongo police spokesperson chief inspector Ileni Shapumba has confirmed the incident.