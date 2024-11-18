Namibia: Unam Students Face Exam Uncertainty

University of Namibia (Unam) students are worried about the decision to ask them to write second opportunity examinations before the release of their continuous assessment marks.

Speaking to The Namibian on Thursday, university spokesperson Simon Namesho confirmed this.

He said there are some modules that do not have the assessment marks out yet "due to the unique programme offerings that go beyond the general academic calendar, in specific programmes".

He said all students can proceed to write the second opportunity exam for modules whose continuous assessment marks have not been released yet.

"The second opportunity examination period for the second semester has begun, for the new curriculum from 7 to 22 November, and for the old curriculum from 12 to 29 November," Namesho said.

At the start of the first opportunity exams, student were faced with the same situation where their assessment results were released days after some students had to sit for exams.

A student at the university says the uncertainty of their standpoint entering the exams is increasing their anxiety, creating unnecessary stress.

According to the student, these factors cause the students to study under pressure.

"We expect to enter our exams with ease but the uncertainty makes it difficult to study with an eased mind. At this point, some students do not even know whether they qualify for the exams," they say.

At the time, Namibia National Students Organisation president Dorthea Nangolo called on Unam to fix its administration.

"It's the biggest institution in the country. . . It cannot have such terrible administration hiccups. It's unacceptable, especially moving towards the end of the year," Nangolo said.

In recent events, in a letter on 6 November, the university informed second year bachelor of education in early childhood and junior primary education students that the exam paper they wrote on 25 October is nullified.

According to the letter, the university realised that two different papers were written across the campuses and stated that the new date for the first opportunity exam is 11 November at 08h00, and the second opportunity date will be 25 November at 12h00.

"The department fully regrets the situation and sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused," the letter reads.