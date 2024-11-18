Ethiopia: Fostering Mutual Benefits, Sustainable Development Through Implementing CFA

It is worth mentioning that the implementation of the Nile Basin Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) will play a part in supporting riparian nations by averting wrongful claims and ensuring equitable as well as reasonable utilization of the Nile River.

For decades, the riparian nations, except the two lower riparian countries, have been deprived of their rights to utilize the Nile River as they wish. But in light of the current situation, thanks to the CFA, all riparian nations can make use of the Nile River as they wish based on the Cooperative Framework Agreement. It is absolutely impossible to live in the past.

If truth be told, the agreement means a lot to riparian nations that have been stripped off their privileges for as long as one can remember.

As the pact is a new dawn for the riparian nations, they can set in motion utilizing the Nile River for various development-related activities that can take their respective nations at the forefront of growth and make the future bright.

It is crystal clear that on the subject of the Nile River water usage, Egypt and Sudan had been putting the colonial-era agreement in place making the most of the river as they wanted. This being the case, several nations have failed to use the Nile River for various development purposes and take their country to new frontiers.

At the time Ethiopia laid the cornerstone for the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Egypt had been making an effort to internationalize the issue. However, through the determination of the federal government of Ethiopia and some friendly countries, all their efforts in the fullness of time ended up going for a burton. The whole thing was full of ups and downs as well as twists and turns.

Egypt has never attempted to solve its problem related to the Nile peacefully with Ethiopia or any other upper basin countries. Rather, it strived to fulfill its interest destabilizing the region. Since ancient times, the issues of Nile and Ethiopia have been means of solutions to the problems of internal politics in Egypt. The same way today's government of Egypt has been politicizing the Nile issue and attempting to cover the face of its people by instigating water war against Ethiopia, according to a source.

The source went on to say the past and the present governments of Egypt and Sudan stiff to same idea related to the Nile issue. They propagate that "Egypt is the gift of the Nile", but none of them took the issue of Nile seriously and in humane way except reflecting their self-centeredness.

Truly speaking, there is no Nile problem as such; the problem they propagate each time is simply a vague problem fabricated by Egyptian officials themselves. Instead of sitting together and play a win-win game, they always gamble with Herodotus say "Egypt is the gift of the Nile" and the agreements of colonial periods. They know very well that Ethiopia never dreams to let the Egyptian and the Sudanese people without water, except that it insists for equitable use of water from Nile.

On the heels of the implementation of CFA, wild allegations and baseless accusation against the riparian nations will end up turning out to be a thing of the past.

In a similar way, there is no doubt that trumped up accusations and unverified accusations against Ethiopia will smooth the way for ensuring equitable use of the Nile's water rather than granting supremacy to any single nation.

It is true that the pact plays a part in nurturing collaborative benefits through joint venture which will smooth the path of cooperation among riparian nations at the earliest possible time.

The colonial-era pacts privileged downstream nations giving the cold shoulder to upper riparian nations. In the present climate, the Nile Basin nations should successfully implement CFA with the purpose of assisting their people in a number of ways and in a number of respects.

It becomes clear that the CFA offers a fundamental framework for the Nile Basin nations to collaborate and utilize the combined water resources. Putting the pact into effect can tackle the rising water challenges and making certain the safety of their populaces.

It can be noted that taking the various benefits they secure out of the CFA, the Nile Basin Nations should put into practice the pact to make their people beneficiary.

As the framework agreement can help easily ensure a fair and equitable utilization of the water among the riparian nations, they should all work with one accord and in collaboration without batting an eyelid. In doing so, the riparian nations can grow together getting to the bottom of their quandaries making use of the CFA.

The implementation of the Nile Basin Cooperative Framework Agreement ensures an equitable share of the Nile River water among the Nile basin countries, Feki Ahmed, a researcher in water resource development said.

The Nile Basin Commission which will be established among Nile Basin States will serve as important institution for using, developing, protecting, conserving and managing the river basin and its waters.

The CFA opened for signatures on May 14, 2010 and Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi and South Sudan have ratified. Following these ratifications by 6 Nile riparian countries, officially the CFA entered into force on October 13, 2024.

Feki Ahmed told ENA that the agreement ensured to maintain equitable share of waters and benefits by nullifying the colonial treaties.

The colonial agreement had made the major water contributing countries a spectator while unjustly benefited the non-contributors for years, he added.

Hence, the CFA ascertains the fair and equitable benefit of the Nile basin countries on legal basis, he pointed out.

Feki added that any issues related to sharing of the Nile River waters among the upper and down-stream countries will be resolved through the CFA. Furthermore, entering into force of the CFA is a milestone for the Nile Basin countries towards mutual cooperation.

This will lead the countries to mutually cooperate on sharing technological advancement, human power and water utilization.

As long as the Cooperative Framework Agreement plays a huge role in giving the freedom utilizing the Nile River, riparian nations can harness the River for the economic growth of their respective countries.

As attaching significance to the agreement brings about the desired goal, all stakeholders should form an alliance and unite the efforts.

At the moment, riparian nations have made history by making the impossible possible at the earliest possible time. Reaping the fruits of accomplishing will be easier said than done.

As learnt from a document the preamble of the Agreement on the Nile River Basin Cooperative Framework has been stated in the following ways.

The States of the Nile River Basin, Affirming the importance of the Nile River to the economic and social well-being of the peoples of the States of the Nile River Basin;

Motivated by the desire to strengthen their cooperation in relation to the Nile River, a great and vital natural resource which binds them together, and in relation to the sustainable development of the Nile River Basin;

Recognizing that the Nile River, its natural resources and environment are assets of immense value to all the riparian countries;

Convinced that a framework agreement governing their relations with regard to the Nile River Basin will promote integrated management, sustainable development, and harmonious utilization of the water resources of the Basin, as well as their conservation and protection for the benefit of present and future generations;

Convinced also that it is in their mutual interest to establish an organization to assist them in the management and sustainable development of the Nile River Basin for the benefit of all;

Mindful of the global initiatives for promoting cooperation on integrated management and sustainable development of water resources;

Taking the unvarnished truth and the self-evident truth into account the riparian nations should bend over backwards to take their respective nations to new frontiers, unprecedented heights, and high level of success at some time in the future.

As the future is rosy for the riparian nations, they should keep themselves involved in various development activities utilizing the Nile River. On top of that as they have made history, they should keep on working around the clock.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald