Ethiopia: Visit Beynouna Village - The Newly Developed Tourist Destination Site

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's (PhD) nationwide tourist destination development innitiative is exploring magnificient natural beauties across different areas of Ethiopia. Started by developing tourist sites in Addis Ababa and surroundings, the Unity Park, Sheger Beautification Project and the Entoto sites, PM Abiy's initiative brings a revolution in developing tourist destination sites across the country. So far, in addition to the Addis Ababa and surrounding sites, Wonchi, Gorgora, Halala Kella, Chebera Churchura Elephant Paw Lodge were among the developed destination projects where additional sites are on the way to join the industry.

Inaugurated last week, Beynouna Village joins the tourist destination insudtry with its magnificent natural and traditional beauty.

Members of the community visiting Beynouna Village

Elders of the community residing around Lake Beseka were part of the inauguration ceremony of Beynouna Village. What makes the tourist site initiatives developing by the idea of PM Abiy is that these sites gives due priority for the community residing in these areas.

Beynouna Village discovers the hidden Gem of Lake Beseka

Equipped with modern and luxurious facilities, Beynouna Village's buildings show the features of the traditional house making style of the community residing in the area. This naturally beautiful area is also features plenty of traditional features of the community which makes the village an ideal place for all tourists to enjoy all types of beauties in one place.

PM Abiy innagurates Beynouna Village

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed joined by First Lady Zinash Tayachew, senior government officials, Ambassadors and heads of international organizations inaugurated Beynouna Village, a state-of-the-art tourist destination located on the scenic shores of Lake Beseka in Oromia state.

The picture shows PM Abiy and First Lady Zinash walking on the streets of Beynouna Village during the inauguration day. PM Abiy said that "Beynouna Village stands as a testament to the belief that "Anything is possible."