Ethiopia: Enhancing Workforce Capacity to Increasing Productivity

Captivating citizens with the required training that the market demands pays off in many ways. Aside from building individuals' knowledge and skills in specific areas and making them competitive in the job market, training contributes considerably to generating a qualified workforce that could play a vital role in nation-building.

These days, following the development of the construction sector, welding is becoming one of the professions in high demand worldwide.

As the area is a specialized profession that requires knowledge and practical skills in materials, metallurgy, safety practices, and advanced technology, training is critical to keep up with the rapidly changing technological advancement and excel in the area.

Ethiopia is taking significant steps to enhance the capacity of its workforce through arranging various training that the market demands and in a way fulfilling international standards.

In view of this, the country is working focusing on providing trainees with the necessary knowledge and skills to succeed both locally and globally.

As central to this effort, the Center of Excellence for Technology Manufacturing and Welding is offering state-of-the-art training facilities and qualified workforces through hands-on learning. The center not only trains new welders but also upgrades the skills of existing workers, in a manner aligning with global standards. Recently, the Center graduated the first round of welding trainees for this fiscal year.

Speaking in the inauguration ceremony, Federal Technical and Vocational Training Director General Biruk Kedir (PhD) said "As the manufacturing sector is growing rapidly in our country, the profession of welding is more in demand than ever before.

The Director General announced that the center has a standard workshop and is equipped with qualified trainers, so it is producing internationally competitive welders. Thus, the Center plays a considerable role in producing competent professionals.

"You, welding apprentices, should be proud of your profession as it is a much respected profession. If you exercise the knowledge and skills you grasped from and update yourself, you can play a considerable role in nation's building," he added.

The Center in addition to the training provided in the regular sector, is also capacitating welding professionals who are working in large industries in short-term training. In the future, work will be done by the Ministry of Labor and Skills and Federal Technic and Vocational Training Institute to modernize and advance the Center to a level where the global welding technology reaches.

Center's Chief Executive Officer, Selamu Yishak (PhD.) on his part urged trainees to exert maximum effort and improve their skills through continuous practical training thereby ensuring the quality of the welding profession. "Trainees should engage to do practical exercises and fulfill their duty to ensure the quality of the welding profession in Ethiopia."

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopia Herald Selamu (PhD) said that it is high time to deliver high-quality training because there is high demand in the labor market at local and international labor markets. The center is investing in modern training facilities equipped with state-of-the-art welding equipment.

These facilities provide trainees with hands-on experience using the latest technology, which is crucial for developing their knowledge and skills in a real-world context.

The Center's focus areas are providing smart manufacturing and import substitution and research. To this effect, the Center is operating round the clock in five Centers in Ethiopia. "We are planning to the autonomous nominal body and apply for ISO 17025, and realizing this plan will be our priority task in this budget year."

The welding profession is often underestimated, with some believing that it requires minimal skill and knowledge. However, the reality is quite the opposite. Welding is a highly specialized craft that demands a deep understanding of materials, metallurgy, and safety protocols. Welders must possess exceptional hand-eye coordination and precision to create strong, durable joints in various environments, often under challenging conditions.

Additionally, they must stay updated on the latest techniques and technologies, as the industry continually evolves. The ability to read blueprints and technical drawings, coupled with problem-solving skills, further underscores the high value of welders in manufacturing, construction, and fabrication.

"We want everyone to know that skilled welders are essential to ensuring the integrity and safety of structures and products, making their expertise invaluable in today's economy. In this regard, we work with private firm welders and let them get the skill and knowledge as per the set standards."

There are several welders at each level of the welding ladder, but as of now Ethiopia has 86 internationally certified welders. To maintain high training standards, the Center is keeping on investing in the continuous development of welding instructors. Ensuring that instructors are well-trained in the latest welding techniques and educational methodologies is vital for delivering effective training.

He further underlined that as welding is a critical process in the manufacturing industry, serving as a fundamental technique for joining materials, particularly metals the center is engaged in providing a practical approach rather than theory. Because, welding skill spans various sectors, including automotive, aerospace, construction, and energy, equipping the workforce with standard skills at the international level the center is working to provide trainees with the desired competencies.

The Center recognizes the critical role that welding plays in its industrial development and economic growth. As the country aims to enhance its manufacturing capabilities, significant efforts are being made to expand welding services and provide world-class training for welders. This initiative is essential for developing a skilled workforce that can meet the demands of various industries, including construction, automotive, and manufacturing.

The Center holds maintaining safety is critical in reducing workplace accidents and ensuring a safe working environment for all practitioners. All the training programs emphasize safety protocols and practices in welding.

The move towards providing international standard welding training in Ethiopia is expected to have far-reaching effects because a lot should be invested. As more individuals gain access to quality education in welding, the nation will see an increase in skilled labor, driving economic growth and attracting foreign investment.

"I believe Ethiopia is making significant strides in enhancing its vocational training programs, particularly in the field of welding. This is happening because the leadership is recognizing the critical role that skilled trades play in economic development," he added.

He further noted that the Ethiopian government and various educational institutions are collaborating to provide international standard welding training for trainees. This initiative is aiming to equip the workforce with the necessary skills to meet both domestic and global demands.

Ethiopia's commitment to enhancing welding training aligns with its broader goals of industrialization and economic development. With ongoing efforts to meet international standards, the country is paving the way for a skilled workforce capable of meeting both local and global demands.

The Ethiopian herald November 17/2024