Uganda: C-Care Celebrates Premature Babies

C-Care Uganda, one of the country's private health care providers organized a celebration ahead of World Premature Day at their C-Care IHK facility in Namuwongo.

The event focused on raising awareness about premature births and sensitizing the public about the neonatal care of these babies while offering a platform for their families to share experiences and encourage others in similar situations.

Azhar Sundhoo, the Chief Executive Officer at C-Care Uganda applauded the various experts that look after the new born babies for being robust caretakers.

"At C- Care Uganda, our mission has always been to deliver compassionate, quality healthcare, and today we honour those on the front lines who bring this mission to life--our healthcare providers, doctors, nurses, and support teams who bring comfort, care, and hope to premature infants and their families every day," he said.

Speaking about the importance of having a support system, Dr. Miriam Musinga Mutero, General Manager C-Care IHK emphasized the role that parents play in the development of these infants .

"Let us also take a moment to recognize the families--the mothers, fathers, and caregivers--whose courage and love fuel the journey toward health and wellness for their children. Your resilience inspires us to do more, to be better, and to push the boundaries of what we can accomplish together."

Beatrice Namukasa , one of the parents of the premature babies at C-Care extended her sincere gratitude to the team of doctors that showed tremendous support to her family in time of crisis when her child was born prematurely.

"I thank the team of amazing doctors here at C-Care that made me feel welcome and offered support and care to my family and I at a time when we were so distraught. It is because of them that I have a beautiful and healthy child."

C-Care has delivered almost 703 preterm babies since 2017.

"Let us renew our collective commitment to reducing the challenges of prematurity. Let us keep innovating, keep investing, and keep striving for a future where every newborn, regardless of when they arrive, has the opportunity to grow, to thrive, and to live a life full of potential,"Azhar said.