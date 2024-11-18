Uganda: Over 1000 Expected to Participate in Gulu City Marathon

In a bid to elevate Gulu's status as a premier destination for marathons certified by the International Athletics Federation, enthusiastic locals have started an annual marathon themed "Celebrating Culture and Heritage."

This event which is expected to host between 500-1000 participants aims not only to promote health and fitness but also to give back to the community with all the proceedings obtained, 10% to be given to the Dero Kwan education fund of the region.

Nile Post spoke to Francis Gimara, the chairperson organizing committee and he says the Gulu city marathon aims at putting Gulu on the globe as they ensivion making Gulu a certified run also coupled with the different tourist sites in the regions.

"We are looking at celebrating the heritage of bouncing back from crisis, a once war inflicted area and position the region as one of the attractive places to not only the residents but also people from across the nation," echoed Gimara.

With plans to invite professional athletes from across the country and beyond, the marathon is set to attract attention and participation from running enthusiasts and sports fans alike.

Acholi subregion has produced prominent Athletes like Judith Aya, who won bronze medal during the common wealth games.

The races are 42kilometres, 21kilometer race and lastly the 5kilometers.

The marathon road map will feature a scenic routes from Kaunda grounds, via custom corner, Layibi railway, then Gulu Univeristy, off to Kitgum highway, Unyama trading centre, pass via Churchill courts and final mark Kaunda grounds.

Participants will have the unique opportunity to experience the local culture firsthand, as the event will incorporate traditional music and dance performances along the route.

"All proceeds from the event will be directed towards initiatives that help children return to school, ensuring that they have access to quality education," says David Labeja one of the organizers of the run.

This commitment to education aligns with the broader goal of fostering community development and empowerment.

Additionally a night to the marathon, attendees will have the chance to sample local dishes and engage with community members, fostering a sense of unity and appreciation for the region's heritage at Jaca gardens where there will be a Cultural event night

As Gulu prepares to host this landmark event, the excitement is palpable.

The "Celebrating Culture and Heritage" marathon promises to be a transformative experience for participants, spectators, and the community alike.

As a potential certified marathon destination, the Gulu City marathon is envisaged to showcase the rich cultural tapestry of the region.

This is expected to pave the way for future events that honor the region's rich history and potential where international athletes like Joshua Cheptegei, are expected to run during such marathons in future.