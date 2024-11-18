Uganda: This Year's Joe Walker Remembrance Walk Flagged Off

Former Uganda Cranes captain, Dennis Onyango has flagged off a team of walkers led by journalist Joseph Beyanga, popularly known as Joe Walker, for a 60 kilometre road safety walk.

The 2024 Remembrance Relay Walk organized in a relay format is aimed at commemorating lives lost on Uganda's roads and raising awareness about the importance of road safety.

While flagging off the walkers this morning at the Sheraton Hotel Kampala, Onyango emphasized the importance of road safety awareness, noting that many lives are lost on the roads and calling for increased vigilance from all road users.

"When I got the invite, it was an honor, because we lose a lot of people on the road. We need to be vigilant on the road. We must think about the person in the road, whether it's a husband, a wife, a kid, because we all need to live our lives, but it starts with us," Onyango said.

He stressed the importance of reminding people that every life matters, especially during the festive season when the rush and excitement often lead to neglecting road safety.

"Road safety awareness is very important, because we know during the festive season, we all get a little bit busy and forget that life is very important and someone else's life is also important. So to make people aware that everyone's life is important, it's very important, and for me, it gives me an honor to be part of this journey."

Joseph Beyanga, popularly known as Joe Walker, stated that the primary purpose of the walk is to honor lives lost in road crashes and to convey a strong message about the need for safer roads.

"Today we have a remembrance walk whereby we are remembering the people who have been lost in road crashes but also making sure we pass on a message that indeed we need safe roads because we know what safe roads do. They save lives." Joe walker said.

He emphasized that by participating in the walk, they aim to set an example of what it means to be a responsible pedestrian.

"And as we walk, one of the things I would like us to do is we should be role models of what it means to be a pedestrian, and also take time to watch out what's happening on the road. Are there things you think can be improved to make our walking experience better? So that's what we are doing today."

He explained that the remembrance walk is conducted in a relay format, symbolizing shared responsibility. He urged all road users to take accountability and prioritize road safety.

"We are not setting out to walk 60 kilometers alone, but we are sharing the responsibility, and that tells you what it means if we did each one of us, what we are supposed to do. What if the government did what they are supposed to do, every driver did what they are supposed to do, the pedestrian did what they are supposed to do! How we can't we get safe roads! So today, that's the message we are putting out."

The 2024 Remembrance Relay Walk attracted a diverse group of participants, including road safety advocates, families of accident victims, and concerned citizens.

According to the police annual crime report for 2023, road crashes claimed 4,806 lives, an average of more than 13 people every day.

These accidents are largely attributed to reckless driving and careless riding.