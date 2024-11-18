Africa: Who Africa Urges Action to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance Through Improved Wash

17 November 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Salmah Namwanje

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) continues to pose a significant public health challenge across Africa, leading to prolonged hospital stays, higher medical costs, and increased mortality rates.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Africa has emphasized the critical role of safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in mitigating this growing threat.

In a recent statement, WHO Africa highlighted that inadequate access to clean water and proper sanitation contributes to the spread of drug-resistant infections.

These infections, often caused by bacteria that no longer respond to commonly used antibiotics, have strained healthcare systems across the continent.

"Improving access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene can prevent drug-resistant infections, save lives, and reduce health costs," WHO Africa noted in its advocacy campaign.

AMR has emerged as a silent pandemic, with global estimates indicating that drug-resistant infections claim millions of lives annually.

In Africa, where healthcare infrastructure in some areas remains underdeveloped, the impact of AMR is particularly severe. Patients often require more expensive and intensive treatments due to the ineffectiveness of standard antibiotics, further burdening families and healthcare systems.

Experts have called for urgent investment in WASH infrastructure to curb the spread of resistant infections.

Initiatives that promote clean water supply, improve sanitation in healthcare facilities, and educate communities on hygiene practices are essential in reducing the incidence of AMR.

The WHO has also urged governments and international organizations to integrate WASH programs into broader health strategies, emphasizing that access to clean water is a fundamental right and a cornerstone of infection prevention.

As antimicrobial resistance continues to rise, improving WASH infrastructure offers a cost-effective and life-saving solution to address the crisis.

WHO's message serves as a reminder that public health interventions must go beyond treatment to include preventive measures that address root causes.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.