Uganda: Concerns Raised Over Poor State of Psychiatric Ward At Mbarara Referral Hospital

Patients in the psychiatric ward at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital (MRRH) are enduring harsh conditions due to broken windows that have remained unrepaired for months.

The lack of proper glazing has exposed patients to severe cold, particularly at night, and rainwater during storms, raising serious concerns about their well-being.

Speaking about the situation, Asaph Muzoora, a caretaker of a patient in the ward, expressed frustration with the hospital management.

"My patient is already vulnerable, and now the cold worsens his condition. The management should have replaced the broken windows a long time ago," she said.

Another caretaker ,Jesca Kengye,who has been in the ward for a week, described the challenges faced during rainy days.

"When it rains, water comes through the windows and soaks the beds. It's unbearable for my patient. We are appealing to the hospital to fix this issue immediately," Kengye pleaded.

The situation so dire that only two of the eight windows in the psychiatric ward are functional.

The broken windows have been temporarily covered with cardboard boxes in an attempt to block the cold, but this measure has proved inadequate.

Nile Post also learnt that it's not only the psychiatric ward with broken windows but also among others including the maternity ward.

Many other caretakers echoed similar concerns, demanding that the hospital prioritize the repairs.

"We are not asking for much, just a safe and comfortable environment for our patients," said another caretaker, who preferred anonymity.

In response, the hospital spokesperson, Halson Kagure acknowledged the problem but attributed the recurrent breakages to patient behavior and negligence by some caretakers.

"We have repaired these windows multiple times, but unfortunately, some caretakers and the mentally ill patients themselves keep damaging them," Kagure explained.

Despite these challenges, Kagure assured the public that the hospital management is working to resolve the issue.

"We have already made plans to repair the broken windows soon. We understand the inconvenience caused and are committed to addressing it," he added.

However, he said that although the hospital does repairs this might not be sustainable, emphasizing the caretakers' and patients' obligation to always make sure that the hospital's property remains safe, without being damaged.

"The hospital has been repairing these windows repeatedly, but this approach may not be sustainable," Kagure explained.

"We urge caretakers and patients to take responsibility and ensure that hospital property is protected from damage to avoid recurring issues."

This situation underscores the urgent need for durable solutions, such as reinforced glass and regular maintenance, to ensure that vulnerable patients in the psychiatric ward are not subjected to further distress.

Rectifying these issues would significantly improve the quality of care and restore dignity to the patients and their families.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the patient's charter mandates patients to have the right to receive care in a safe and clean environment.

It also emphasizes the client's obligation to understand and respect the rights of service provider and other clients.