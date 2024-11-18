Africa: Agrishare App Wins Gold At Digital Impact Awards Africa

AgriShare App has won a gold medal in the consumer goods and services digital excellence during the Digital Impact Awards Africa in Kampala.

The awards organized by HiPipo recognized individuals and organisations who are not only pushing the boundaries of technology but also making significant contributions to their communities.

AgriShare App took home the highly coveted award for Consumer Goods and Services Digital Excellence beating off stiff competition from Movit, Faras and Jude Color Solutions among others.

The organisers describe this award category as one which honors the brand that recognizes exceptional use of digital technologies to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, improve marketing, and drive innovation in the consumer goods and services sector, setting benchmarks for industry transformation and growth.

"This award celebrates AgriShare's enduring commitment to empowering farmers and transforming access to agricultural resources & equipment through digital innovation," said Paul Zaake, Cofounder and Managing Director of AgriShare App.

"AgriShare App allows farmers to hire or buy agricultural resources like irrigation pumps, farm land, tractors and much more. Owners of farm land or other unused equipment as well are offered an opportunity to list them on AgriShare App for hiring to other farmers. This recognition is a testament to the bold vision and tireless dedication of all AgriSherers including our farmers, team, and partners who are shaping a stronger, more inclusive workforce for the future."

Over 60% of people in Uganda are farmers with many of these are still using hand hoes and just 1.2% using tractors.

However, mechanization helps farmers grow crops 40 times faster at one-third of the cost.

Research shows that farmers in Uganda like other parts of Sub-saharan Africa are resource constrained and yet some resources stay under and/or unutilized.

To bridge the gap, AgriShare enables people who own agricultural resources to rent or hire them to farmers.

"We are pleased to partner with other stakeholders to enable farmers to easily, affordably and conveniently access the most needed agricultural resources in Uganda using AgriShare digital innovation. We enable people to easily rent fertile land, youths get employment as either skilled or casual farm workers, farmers get the needed irrigation and processing equipment at affordable prices through hire, buying and much more."