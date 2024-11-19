Sudan: Int'l Organisations Call for Joint Forces to Leave Darfur's Zamzam Camp

Kampala / Addis Ababa — A report released last week by Sudanese and international organisations condemned the military presence in Zamzam camp, one of Darfur's largest camps for displaced people, urging an immediate halt to its use as a base by Sudan's Joint Forces. The camp, located 15 km south of El Fasher in North Darfur, has reportedly been transformed into a strategic hub with tanks, drones, heavy weaponry, military checkpoints, and trenches, along with the installation of satellite equipment.

"The use of IDP camps for military purposes exposes civilians to grave risks," warned the **joint statement by rights groups, highlighting violations of international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions.

Zamzam camp, home to tens of thousands of displaced individuals, now faces heightened threats of retaliatory strikes amidst ongoing fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Famine conditions, classified as Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Phase 5, the highest level on the IPC Acute Food Insecurity scale, were confirmed in July at the Zamzam displacement camp, leaving thousands of children facing life-threatening malnutrition.

'Under siege'

The Coordination of Displaced Persons in Zamzam camp detailed alarming developments between 12 and 13 November, accusing the *Joint Forces, made up of SAF-aligned insurgents, of turning the camp into a combat zone. "This blatant militarisation puts the most vulnerable at immediate risk," their statement read.

Efforts to secure a ceasefire have repeatedly faltered. SAF's refusal to engage in Geneva-led talks this summer drew sharp criticism from international bodies.

Demands

Rights groups are urging all parties to withdraw troops from Zamzam and other displacement settlements across Darfur. They have also called for an immediate halt to aerial bombardments and heavy artillery use in civilian areas.

"The African Union must take the lead in pressuring Sudan's warring factions to commit to meaningful dialogue," the statement stressed.

*The Sudanese Joint Force is made up of fighters of the Sudan Liberation Movement faction headed by Darfur Governor Minni Minawi (SLM-MM), the JEM faction led by Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim (JEM-JI), and several small rebel groups. These movements formed the Darfur Joint Force in June 2022 as agreed in the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement, to protect the people of Darfur. They renounced their neutrality in November last year and are now fighting against the RSF alongside the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

