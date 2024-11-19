Sudan: Call for Action As 150 Community Kitchens Shut Down in Sudan Capital

Sharg El Nil — The Sharg El Nil (East Nile) Emergency Room in Khartoum has reported that 150 community kitchens have stopped operating due to a lack of support, intensifying the area's humanitarian crisis.

The emergency room said in a statement on its Facebook page yesterday that the locality "is going through an unprecedented humanitarian crisis since the closure of these kitchens that represent a lifeline for thousands of families". The kitchens, which provide daily meals for families struggling under harsh economic conditions, have become essential amid the ongoing war.

The emergency room described the situation as "catastrophic," warning that many residents now face severe hunger alongside a growing spread of malnutrition and disease among children and the elderly.

Hind El Teif, a member of the emergency room, told Dabanga that 150 out of 162 kitchens in Sharg El Nil had shut down due to the high population density and the arrival of displaced people from eastern El Gezira.

The emergency room urged "charitable people, local and international organisations, and humanitarian groups" to intervene immediately. "These kitchens are not just food distribution points but the only hope and lifeline for thousands who have lost all means of livelihood."

At the end of February, the Khartoum Emergency Room reported that the communications blackout that began in the region in end January had forced 221 of the about 300 community kitchens to suspend their charity work, leaving people in the three sister cities of Khartoum without access to food.